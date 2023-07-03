Meet the five-year-old conquering the Mournes’ seven peaks for charity

Arlo and Gareth on one of their expeditions

A five-year-old boy is going big for charity with plucky plans to scale the seven highest peaks of the Mourne Mountains.

Arlo Little, from Dundonald, has already completed two of the ‘seven sevens’ — peaks more than 700 metres above sea level — raising hundreds of pounds for the Tiny Life premature babies charity in the process.

He is reckoned to be one of Northern Ireland’s youngest charity champions, and dad Gareth (39) is amazed by his son’s stamina and determination.

“He’s a real bundle of energy and his spirit is boundless. We’re all so proud of him, and he’s loving the adventures,” he said.

Arlo embarked on his challenge six weeks ago after he and his family, including grandparents Raymond and Pat Little, walked the famous Granite Trail in Newcastle.

“Arlo flew up it,” said Gareth. “He’s been camping in the Mournes with me a few times, and when I explained what the seven sevens were and how people often climbed all of them, he said he wanted to do that as well and suggested that we should raise money for charity along the way.

“He told me he would like to help sick babies, and I thought it would be ideal to fundraiser for Tiny Life, whose work encompasses a lot of things that have touched our lives as a family.

“I originally set a modest target of £100 because things are so tight for people with the cost-of-living crisis, but we’ve had to revise that figure upwards a number of times because everyone’s been so eager to make donations.

“I contacted Tiny Life, and they supported us on their website and sent collecting tins, balloons, toys and T-shirts.”

The first climbs — Slieve Meelmore and Slieve Meelbeg, which were each completed in roughly nine hours — took more out of Gareth than his son.

“We had regular breaks for snacks and for lunch. Arlo was quite tired after both of our treks, but it was only a short time before his batteries were fully re-charged. I couldn’t say quite the same for me however,” he joked.

“But even though they were exhausting for me, I have really enjoyed our times in the Mournes, and it’s been fantastic for me and Arlo to spend some quality time together.

“We just talk about everything and anything as we walk. Raccoons were the hot topic last time out for some reason, but we do make sure we notice all that’s going on around us.”

Safety is all-important for Gareth, who knows that having a five-year-old boy in tow for such arduous climbs requires a lot more precautions and planning than would normally be the case.

“I won’t take any chances, especially with Arlo,” he said.

“Going up and down the slopes isn’t too bad, but the long walks to get to the bottom of the peaks can be boring. Arlo isn’t fond of that part of the trips.

“Both of us have all the right gear with us, though getting walking boots in his size was difficult.”

Gareth has taught Arlo what to do in the event of an emergency.

“The Mournes have been quite busy recently, so there’s usually someone around, which is quite reassuring because if there is an accident, someone will come across us fairly quickly. We have mobile phones, but there’s always a worry that you mightn’t have any service.

“Arlo has a whistle in his rucksack to blow if anything should happen to me.”

Gareth’s backpack also contains an emergency bivvy bag, waterproofs, binoculars, food, a compass, a water carrier, a fleece and spare clothes.

Arlo, meanwhile, just loves the adventure and being out with his dad.

“The views are brilliant and I’m never worried,” Arlo said.

“On the way down, Dad holds my hand tightly, and I can’t wait to get home to tell my mum and my sister, Elsie, about what we’ve done.”

He’s also made a special place in his bedroom for the medals he’s already won and space for the ones he will collect for conquering Slieve Donard, Slieve Commedagh, Slieve Binnian, Slieve Bernagh and Slieve Lamagan.

Gareth hopes to complete the seven sevens in time for Arlo’s sixth birthday in September.

He said: “He’s already told me that if we do climb all the peaks early, he would like to repeat some of his favourites.”

■ For more information about Tiny Life and to donate, visit their website at www.tinylife.org.uk