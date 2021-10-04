Meet the NI man whose estate has been playground for rich and famous … including Michael Jackson

Dungannon entrepreneur’s Kinsale manor on market for €6m

LABOUR OF LOVE: Des McGahan and his wife Lisa painstakingly restored Ballinacurra House

Stephanie Bell

He is perhaps the only man ever to say no to Kim Kardashian and he also famously hosted Michael Jackson and his children during a secret three-week stay in Ireland. Dungannon entrepreneur Des McGahan and his Australian wife Lisa gave Ireland its very first exclusive private hotel when they bought the rundown Ballinacurra Georgian manor house in Kinsale 20 years ago.