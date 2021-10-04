Meet the NI man whose estate has been playground for rich and famous … including Michael Jackson
Dungannon entrepreneur’s Kinsale manor on market for €6m
Stephanie Bell
He is perhaps the only man ever to say no to Kim Kardashian and he also famously hosted Michael Jackson and his children during a secret three-week stay in Ireland. Dungannon entrepreneur Des McGahan and his Australian wife Lisa gave Ireland its very first exclusive private hotel when they bought the rundown Ballinacurra Georgian manor house in Kinsale 20 years ago.