Meet the rising NI heavy metal star who caused ‘topless’ stir at awards ceremony

Musician who is part of Wargasm duo champions women’s rights after baring nipples on stage

A Co Antrim musician is making noise as one of the hottest heavy metal newcomers.

North coast singer and bassist Milkie Way has also become a champion for women’s rights after an awards ceremony livestream was pulled because she appeared on stage baring her nipples.

Wargasm, the band she formed with English guitarist Sam Matlock, picked up the Kerrang! New Noise award at another bash and are currently putting the finishing touches to their first studio album.

The pair recently returned from an American tour with nu-metal legends Limp Bizkit and are due to kick off their first UK and Ireland headline tour in Belfast later this year.

Milkie (24) told Sunday Life she can’t wait to perform in front of her mum.

She said: “We’ve been trying to blast through some stuff for the album and finish off a few things we did in America and it’s going well so far. It’s been lovely and sunny, which helps.

“It’s not the most conducive weather to being p***ed off. You’re writing songs like ours and then you pop out for a coffee and a cigarette to relax and all of a sudden you’re slightly less angry.

“We start our tour later this year at the Oh Yeah Music Centre in Belfast. Neither of us have ever played a gig in Ireland so we’re very excited. I’m incredibly excited to be starting in the motherland.

“I’m very excited about my mum getting the opportunity to come and see me, she’s never seen me play on stage with Wargasm. She’s seen me work as a session musician in London but she’s never had the pleasure of witnessing a Wargasm show live.

“When I was living up on the north coast there was a pretty good local scene, but the place we’d always go to for gigs was Belfast, so I’ve a lot of really good memories of those shows and we will try our best to kind of replicate that.”

The band were caught up in controversy at the Heavy Music Awards last year when the livestream of the event was pulled after Milkie sported a racy chainmail vest.

She has championed women’s right to bear their nipples, just as men are able to, on social media platforms. After the livesteam was taken down, she said: “I would say I’m sorry for getting the Heavy Music Awards Twitch stream shut down for three days because of my nipples, but I’m simply not. Man, can’t believe my nipples are so powerful.”

Milkie Way

Sam (25) said the controversy was ludicrous:

“What happened was a bunch of fans of another artist reported it, so it got taken down. All because someone had a bit of skin out, who cares!”

Having just been on tour with Limp Bizkit the duo will join Fred Durst’s men again on their European jaunt later this year.

Milkie revealed: “I don’t want to ruin anyone’s mystique or ideas they have in their head about Fred Durst, but he’s a really nice man, a gentleman.

“They let us up on stage every night, we couldn’t decide on a song to do together, so they let us do one on each show.

“They literally said ‘there’s a mic on the side of the stage, come up and do whatever you want’, which never happens, so we were like ‘OK!’. It was great. It felt like a house party rather than a gig, which we loved.”

The pair scooped the inaugural New Noise gong at last month’s Kerrang! awards and were in illustrious company with California punk legends Green Day, Ohio alternative duo 21 Pilots and Scottish rockers Biffy Clyro all picking up awards alongside them.

Milkie added: “That was really fun. We were sitting next to Fall Out Boy, which was great. I don’t think you need a piece of metal on the mantelpiece to justify what you’re doing but it’s nice to have that pat on the back occasionally. The night itself was mental, though — the running order went Green Day getting their Icon award, 21 Pilots getting best live band, and then it was us.

“I was like: ‘What the f***!’ If I told 15-year-old me that this was happening she would just simply not have believed it. I would have told me to go f*** myself. It was bizarre, but I like to win.”

Milkie on stage with Wargasm

The pair have been refining their sound since coming together in 2018 and further developed it during lockdown.

Alongside being a musician, Milkie had been working as a gig photographer and model, previously sharing a runway with Cara Delevingne, before she met Sam after his previous band Dead! disbanded.

The duo have since released a string of well received singles and are due to release their first EP Explicit: The Mixxxtape in the coming months, with a full length album to follow.

Sam said: “Bands take a while to grow and develop and because we were born at the beginning of the pandemic we didn’t really have time to evolve and test material out live like a lot of our peers did.

“So, for us, we decided to do that in the studio instead and drip-feed the singles, releasing them as and when we feel like it; the mixtape is the last chance to do that.

“We want to put some boll***s back into UK music and Milkie has more boll***s than anyone, she’s 99 per cent boll***s, it’s the anatomy of a rockstar.

“Art is designed to inspire reaction and we’re not overly nice about it. If people don’t like it, that’s up to them.”

Wargasm play Belfast’s Oh Yeah Centre on October 14. Tickets from Ticketmaster.