Mental health charity volunteers on frontline ‘had to fight for Covid shots’

A LEADING mental health charity has claimed it had to fight for volunteers to get the Covid-19 vaccine at the height of the pandemic.

Despite the fact counsellors from PIPS Suicide Prevention Ireland were providing face-to-face appointments to patients referred by the health service, they were not initially eligible for the vaccine as it was being rolled out to healthcare workers — one of the first cohorts to receive the jab.

Renee Quinn, the executive director of the charity, described the decision as a “kick in the teeth”.

“We stayed open, apart from the first five weeks, but then we got back working where we were doing the face-to-face appointments,” she said.

“We found telephone sessions weren’t working. It was hard for people because there was no human connection, so we got back in immediately and we provided face-to-face counselling the whole way through.”

Ms Quinn said PIPS volunteers “really did put themselves on the front line” at a time the majority of NHS mental health services were virtual.

“I get really emotional because I look at them and I think they put themselves and their families at risk to come out of their houses every day and help vulnerable people who were ill, struggling and ready to take their own life,” she continued.

Ms Quinn said the charity did not hesitate to take on NHS referrals, but she was left bewildered when PIPS volunteers were not eligible for the Covid-19 vaccine as it was being rolled out to NHS workers, with the reason given that the organisation did not receive government funding.

She said: “It doesn’t matter who funds us, we’re on the front line.”

Ms Quinn said PIPS volunteers were eventually deemed eligible for the vaccine, but only after she lobbied health officials.

She made the comments in a wide-ranging interview with Local Women Magazine.

The Department of Health said: “Eligibility for the Covid-19 vaccination is based on the definition of front line staff in [public health guidelines], as advised by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation.

September’s Local Women Magazine is available in shops or can be downloaded on www.localwomenmagazine.com