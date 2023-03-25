MI5 spy who had secret talks with IRA says ‘this island will be as one’

AN MI5 spy who defied his bosses to have secret talks with the IRA told them “the final solution is union… this island will be as one”.

BBC journalist Peter Taylor tracks down the spy who met Martin McGuinness and Gerry Kelly in March 1993 – just days after the Provos bombed Warrington killing two children – for a new documentary.

He reveals how the meeting went ahead despite it being called off by MI5 boss John Deverell in the wake of the attack. Three decades on it is considered a seminal part of the peace process which ultimately led to the IRA ceasefire in 1994.

The same year Sinn Fein published minutes of the meeting, compiled by Mr Kelly, which revealed the spy said: “The final solution is union… this island will be as one."

The talks formed part of Operation Chiffon – a secret communication back channel between the IRA and British government aimed at bringing an end to violence.

The Provos knew the spy as ‘Fred’, however Taylor has discovered his real name is ‘Robert’. Speaking to the veteran journalist, he said: “I was... on my own, dealing with the IRA's leadership in the most crucial matter affecting Irish and probably British politics. I knew I had to succeed, and only consistency and patience would achieve this

“Yes, I misled the prime minister so I misled the Queen as well. It was a hard and really very unpleasant thing to have on your conscience. I felt very alone.”

Robert explains how he spent hours soul-searching about whether to meet the IRA delegation at peace-builder Brendan Duddy’s home in Derry.

He added: “McGuinness did most of the talking. It was not a friendly interrogation.”

The MI5 spy tells Taylor that the goal was ultimately to unify Ireland. The exact words were noted by Mr Kelly, with Robert saying: “The final solution is union. It is going to happen anyway. The historical train, Europe, determines that. Unionists will have to change. This island will be as one."

Robert admits he had no authority to make this claim and that it is the opposite of British government policy.

Gerry Kelly also takes part in the documentary, saying that the MI5 spy “did the right thing” by defying his bosses and meeting the IRA in the wake of the Warrington atrocity.

When the Observer newspaper published details of the peace summit later in 1993 Robert resigned from the security services. Taylor tracked him down more than 20 years ago, but during their first encounter he lied about being the spy.

Robert later wrote to the journalist after the deaths of Martin McGuinness and Brendan Duddy to admit his role. Explaining why he agreed to take part in the new documentary, he said: “I’d like what I did to be remembered.”

The MI5 Spy and the IRA: Operation Chiffon, is broadcast on BBC2 NI at 9:50pm on Saturday evening. It is available on the iPlayer from 7pm on Saturday.

