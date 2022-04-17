Michael Conlan seeks to deliver KO blow to MTK links

Boxer was listed as a ‘client’ on firm’s website

Boxer Michael Conlan has been removed as a ‘client’ from the MTK Global sports management firm linked to Daniel Kinahan.

The Belfast fighter had been previously managed by the company, which was set up as MGM by the crime boss in the early 2000s before morphing into MTK Global in recent years.

Conlan’s move to disassociate himself from the controversial brand came after Kinahan was named as an international drugs baron by the US government and accused of money laundering and murder.

The boxer disappeared from the MTK Global client list on Friday, but still features on Hoopoe Sports Ltd website, which was also sanctioned by American authorities.

They say Hoopoe is controlled by Kinahan cartel lieutenant Ian Dixon who “oversees a fund on behalf of Daniel Kinahan and keeps track of money owed by a narcotics trafficker”.

Conlan — who lost a world title bout to Leigh Wood last month — says he has never heard of Hoopoe. Pals of the boxer told Sunday Life he is working to have his image removed from its website.

A spokesman for Conlan said: “Michael has no links to MTK Global. Him and Jamie (Conlan) set up their independent management and promotional company, Conlan Boxing, in July 2021 and Michael is managed by Jamie through this.

“Michael hadn’t heard of Hoopoe Sports and has no connection with them.

“Michael wasn’t aware that he was on the MTK website or the Hoopoe Sports website and is taking the necessary steps to get his inclusion removed.”

While Michael Conlan has always maintained a distance between himself and Daniel Kinahan, his older brother and new manager Jamie — a retired professional boxer — once described Kinahan on Twitter as “a true friend”. Jamie also had a spell as vice-president of MTK Global. There is no suggestion of any links with crime by them.

While Kinahan claims to have parted ways with MTK Global in 2017, he was still working on deals for the company in 2020.

In May of that year, the cartel chief was quoted as being involved in a partnership between MTK and KHK Sports.

Daniel Kinahan

Double Olympic bronze medalist Paddy Barnes, who retired in 2019, has also distanced himself from MTK Global in recent days, saying he he has “no involvement whatsoever” with the firm.

Signed by MTK Global in 2016, he previously questioned why Daniel Kinahan had been portrayed as somebody involved in crime. Barnes said: “So people need to be careful what they are saying if they are slandering people’s names.

“People are saying he’s a criminal, but he’s been convicted of nothing. Strange, isn’t it? He’s roaming the world free with no convictions and warrants for his arrest.”

In a statement issued on Thursday, MTK Global said it would “comply fully with the sanctions made by the US government against Daniel Kinahan”.

“MTK Global will take every measure to ensure the company, and those who deal with it are fully compliant with the US sanctions announced this week and take this matter extremely seriously,” said MTK Global chief executive Bob Yalen.