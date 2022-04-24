Michael Flatley: Some of our best dancers are from NI

Star returning to ‘really cool’ Belfast for 25th anniversary shows

The 63-year-old is bringing his Lord of the Dance spectacular to Belfast for three nights for its 25th anniversary.

Scores of people from Northern Ireland have worked on his productions, including Newtownards man Connor Smyth, who won Channel 4’s SAS: Who Dares Wins and is part of his new tour, as well as Co Antrim’s Lara Burnett, an accomplished dancer and wife of former world champion boxer Ryan.

Speaking from his palatial home in Monte Carlo, Flatley told Sunday Life: “Yes, some of the best dancers we have in the show are from the North.

“We have Lauren Clarke, one of our leading ladies. She just performed in London and brought the house down.

“Big Connor Smyth. What a brilliant man he is. He’s such a leader and such an inspiration to the cast. He’s hard-working and you just couldn’t meet a nicer guy. Mick McHugh is also one of the best dancers we have.

“There’s a big long list and they’re all wonderful. We’re proud to have them.”

Flatley, who was recently in Belfast to mark the official opening of the World Irish Dance Championships, found fame as the original male lead and co-creator of Riverdance, which debuted during the interval of the 1994 Eurovision Song Contest before becoming a global hit.

He left the record-breaking production within a year over royalties and went on to create Lord of the Dance, which opened in Dublin in 1996 and then toured the world, playing to 60 million people in 60 countries and becoming one of the most successful dance shows ever (in 1997 alone, Flatley earned £36m).

In 1989, he entered the Guinness Book of World Records for possessing the fastest feet in the world, tapping 28 times per second.

The Belfast anniversary show, in which 40 dancers will deliver 150,000 taps per performance, is running for six nights at the Waterfront Hall next month.

While Flatley no longer dances, he will be cheering the cast on from the sidelines.

He said: “Yeah, we are all excited. You know, we’ve been coming to Belfast for many years. We love it there and they seem to love us, so all of our dancers are dying to get back. I don’t go with them to all the shows, but I’m going to get to Belfast. I love Belfast — it’s really cool. It has taken off and gets better every day.

“I took my son (14-year-old Michael Junior, who he shares with wife and former dancer Niamh O’Brien) up to see the Titanic exhibition, and we had a ball, we just had a ball. It was fantastic. Love the people — they’re very welcoming — great restaurants... it’s got it all.”

Flatley, whose legs were once insured for a reported £25m, is proud to have encouraged more boys into Irish dancing.

“Well, I like to think so (that more boys dance because of him),” he said.

“I think you’ll see that the Irish dancing on the stage has evolved dramatically from the Irish dance of the past.

“I’m proud of the fact that they use their arms. They are all muscled up and they work so hard to be fit, to be ready.

“Our dancers go above and beyond to make sure that they’re absolutely supreme athletes. They take it so seriously. I’m so proud of them when they’re on stage. You couldn’t help but be impressed.”

While Flatley has had huge success on the back of his passion, his mother was not keen on him pursuing a career in dancing, instead encouraging him to consider acting.

He said: “(She was a) typical Irish mother. She’d call me every week and say, ‘Michael, will you give up that aul’ dancing?’ On the night I retired in 2016, I was barely back in the dressing room and she was on the phone saying, ‘You can do that film now’. She didn’t see the end of the year, but a promise is a promise.”

Flatley wrote, directed and played the lead role in the spy thriller Blackbird, which was released in 2018 and starred the Northern Irish singer Mary Louise Kelly.

He described her as a “fantastic singer”, adding: “She’s now off doing her own thing, but she’s also one of the stars of my movie, so keep an eye out for that young lady.”

Flatley’s young dancers often fly the nest to do other things — something he’s particularly proud of.

Connor Smyth credits him with preparing him for the tough tasks on SAS: Who Dares Wins.

Flatley said: “I was talking to Connor the other night and I said, ‘How was that (taking part in the show)?’ He said, ‘Jesus, Michael, it was easy after dancing for you’. He’s such a nice guy, such a handsome guy. He’s a leader. I hope that guy stays with us for ever.

“I can’t say I’m harder than the SAS trainers. I’m harder on myself than I am on anybody else.

“The dancers, at the level we are at, they need to push themselves. They want that — they want to challenge themselves. They want to be the greatest in the world — and they are the greatest in the world.”

While Flatley has left the actual dancing behind, he’s still hands-on and is already planning the next three decades of shows.

“I’m constantly creating things. We’ve updated the show so many times and put in new pieces,” he said.

“When I get a new dancer, I try and tell them, ‘Don’t try to fit into our mould. Let’s find a way to mould around what you’re good at’. It’s the same thing with the music.

“During lockdown, I had time when I got the bare bones to two new shows I’m working on. I’m very excited about those.

“When you’re creative, it just happens, and you have to go with it when it’s there — you have to run with it. That’s a nice place to be.

“Please God, we are going for another 30 years. I’m very proud that I’ve employed hundreds and hundreds of dancers.

“They all make a living doing what they love — touring the world. Many of them end up getting married or opening up their own shows, their own dance schools or their own businesses together.

“There’s a great network of people that stick together through life once they’ve been on our show.

“Forget showbusiness. We are in the joy business. We make people stand up and clap at the end of the show. They are screaming that life is great. That’s priceless.”

- Lord of the Dance runs from May 3 to May 8 at Belfast’s Waterfront Hall. For more information on the show and to book tickets, visit www.waterfront.co.uk