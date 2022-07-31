Michael Stone: Johnny Adair was hurt by David Trimble’s firm handshake

Milltown massacre gunman Michael Stone says terror chief Johnny Adair complained that David Trimble’s handshake was so firm it left him in pain.

Body-building ex-UDA boss Adair and the Upper Bann MP met in the Maze Prison in 1998 when senior Ulster Unionists sought out the thoughts of loyalist paramilitaries on the potential Good Friday Agreement.

Multiple killer Stone, who was at the behind bars summit, told Sunday Life: “Trimble’s firm handshakes produced an audible wince from Adair which he later complained about, saying that he had deliberately crushed his hand. As we returned to the block Adair was still complaining about that strong handshake.”

Stone, who was freed from prison last year after serving 16 years for the attempted murders of the Sinn Fein leadership at Stormont, says he was impressed by Lord Trimble, who died last Monday.

He said: “My bottom line of the man is that he had big kahunas by achieving a relative peace with no more news of bombs, bullets or bodies on the street, something of our troubled past that I and other combatants have grown to regret. I grew up having the utmost respect for this Ulsterman — a politician never to be seen again.”

Recalling their meeting in the Maze, Stone added: “Given that he and I were in firm eye contact during the discussions I asked him had he intended, if not had talks with, the heads of Sinn Fein/IRA, Adams and McGuinness.

“I felt that he would understand the reservations I would have to such a meeting, as I was serving a 30-year sentence for attempting to assassinate both individuals in 1988. I asked him about the tonnes of weaponry held by PIRA and did he trust them to decommission and in what period of time.

Remembering David Trimble

“David Trimble shrugged his shoulders and said it would be one of his main objectives if there was an agreement with all parties willing to sign up to the Belfast Agreement.”

Stone described Lord Trimble as “nervous and a little hyper” during the meeting with UDA inmates, “but also driven in his personal quest to resolve the stalemate that was known as the Troubles”.

