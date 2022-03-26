Michelle McIlveen and Peter Weir

On March 5, belfasttelegraph.co.uk published a story under the headline 'Revealed: Sacked sexual misconduct teacher able to work as a tutor' alongside photographs of current and former Education ministers Michelle McIlveen MLA and Peter Weir MLA.

Due to a production error both photos were unnecessarily prominent in the context of the story and were removed with the headline adjusted accordingly.

The Belfast Telegraph would like to apologise unreservedly to Ms McIlveen and Mr Weir for this error.