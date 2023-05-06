Michelle O’Neill: I wanted to be at King Charles’ coronation ‘to show respect’

Ireland's President Michael D Higgins arriving ahead of the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey, London. — © PA

Some of the protesters on the Falls Road — © Jonathan Porter / Press Eye

Republican and anti-royalist protest on the Falls Road, west Belfast, on Saturday. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye — © Jonathan Porter / Press Eye

Northern Ireland-born actor, Sir Kenneth Branagh, alongside his fellow Belfast star Judi Dench at the end of the two hour coronation of King Charles

Michelle O'Neill in London for the coronation of King Charles

First Minister designate Michelle O’Neill said she attended the coronation to “show respect” as she left Westminster Abbey.

Speaking as she emerged from the abbey under an umbrella, the Sinn Fein vice-president stressed her attendance, with party colleague Alex Maskey, who was invited as Speaker of the Assembly, was “for all those people at home”.

She told us: "Well obviously I wanted to be here. We live in changing times and it was the respectful thing to do, to show respect and to be here for all those people at home, who I had said I would be a first minister for all. Attendance here is about honouring that and fulfilling my promise."

Asked about allegiance moments and the anthem moments, she replied: "I think in life we all should be respectful and you know I have a different political allegiance and that is OK, we should be respectful of each other."

King Charles coronation - how the day unfolded

Other Northern Ireland politicians in attendance included the DUP, UUP, TUV, SDLP and Alliance leaders, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, Doug Beattie, Jim Allister, Colum Eastwood and Naomi Long.

Mr Allister said: "The event itself was a blend of the solemn, based on relevant scriptural references, and great pageantry. A truly British spectacular."

But he added that he was "disappointed to observe that Naomi Long joined with Sinn Fein and the SDLP in refusing to participate in the public affirmation of allegiance".

An Alliance spokesperson responded: “Jim should really have some class and not use the coronation for vacuous politicking.”

Republican and anti-royalist protest on the Falls Road, west Belfast, on Saturday. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye — © Jonathan Porter / Press Eye

Their attendance comes after a white-line protest took place at the International Wall in west Belfast to coincide with the coronation celebrations.

Around 50-60 people took part in the protest, organised by Irish socialist republican group Lasair Dhearg. Protestors held red flags carrying the yellow star emblem of the group and placards bearing the blilingual message “Ní hé ár Ríne é/Not our king”.

Northern Ireland-born actor, Sir Kenneth Branagh, alongside his fellow Belfast star Judi Dench at the end of the two hour coronation of King Charles

Meanwhile other local faces at the coronation included Belfast-born actor and director Sir Kenneth Branagh, who described the ceremony as "moving".

The 62-year-old was alongside his fellow star from the film Belfast, Judi Dench at the end of the two hour coronation of King Charles.

Sir Ken, after helping Dame Judi down a steep bit of path in the wet weather, said: "It was just moving. That is all I can say about it just now."

At the coronation service a key local element to the music was the choir. Members of the Methodist College Belfast Chapel Choir took part after being invited to provide girl choristers to sing with the choirs of Westminster Abbey and HM Chapel Royal, St James’s Palace.

The girls were at the centre of the singing - for example during the anointing, when the choir sang in English, Welsh, Gaelic and Irish. They were singing the Handel's dramatic Zadok the Priest when the king was divested of the Robe of State behind an anointing screen.

Girl choristers from Methodist College Belfast [girls dressed in navy school uniform] performing at King Charles' coronation.

One of those who emerged enchanted from the music and the service was Jayne Brady, head of the Northern Ireland civil service. She thought the ceremony "absolutely fantastic", all the more so given that her niece was one of the Methody singers - Nia Phelan, who is aged 17.

"I loved it," said Ms Brady. "It was amazing, a moment in time really."

Before the coronation got under way the former Church of Ireland leader Lord Eames and Lady Mary Peters were part of the procession of the king and the queen.

Just prior to that the three main Northern Ireland church leaders were prominent in the procession of faith leaders in the abbey: the Rev David Nixon, the Right Rev Dr John Kirkpatrick; Most Rev Dr Eamon Martin and Most Rev John McDowell.

Archbishop McDowell, who is Anglican Primate of All Ireland, later brought the Orb from the altar, placing it in the king's right hand.

God save the King: Charles is crownd King during coronation service

Only 24 peers got a seat in the service out of more than 600 of them, and three were from Northern Ireland: Lords Dodds and Rogan and Baroness Hoey.

Meanwhile Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said he looks forward to hosting the King in Ireland.

Mr Varadkar and Irish president Michael D Higgins attended the coronation service in Westminster Abbey in London.

Ireland's President Michael D Higgins arriving ahead of the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey, London. — © PA

They were also present at a reception at Buckingham Palace on Friday and spoke to Charles and members of the UK Government.

The Taoiseach said: “King Charles and Queen Camilla are long-standing friends of Ireland and King Charles has visited regularly in the past two decades, supporting good bilateral relations, co-operation, peace and reconciliation.

“I expressed my hope that his regular visits will continue into his reign.

“This is a historic moment for the British people, for the realm, and for their friends around the world.

“As we mark the coronation of King Charles III, I look forward to further strengthening British-Irish relations and the friendship between our peoples and look forward to welcoming the royal couple to Ireland in due course.”

Mr Higgins is the first Irish head of state to attend a coronation. To mark the event, Mr Higgins and and his wife Sabina requested the Tree Council of Ireland plant a native Irish oak tree in the woodland forest of Aurora in Co Wicklow. The gesture was to acknowledge the King’s commitment to environmental sustainability.