Miracle recovery of gran shot in head by the UDA

Scene of the shooting at a house in the Bushmills Road area of Coleraine.

A GRANDMOTHER shot in the head during a UDA gun attack on her home is making a remarkable recovery.

When Sally Cummins was rushed to hospital last month with at least one shotgun pellet lodged in her skull, doctors feared the worst and the PSNI said she was "fighting for her life".

But against all odds the 61-year-old pulled through and is, according to the cop leading the investigation into her attempted murder, "making progress".

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell confirmed that police were examining several lines of inquiry for the Coleraine gun attack, including a drugs link and UDA involvement.

Also at the centre of the probe is the sudden death of mother-of-one Lindsay Boyd, who lost her life to a suspected overdose in the Bushmills Road property four weeks before it was shot up.

Lindsey Boyd (Lindsey White)

She was partying with Sally Cummins' son Russell Cummins, who appeared in court in Derry on Friday accused of drug dealing and was remanded in custody. The court heard that police believe he was the intended target of the shooting.

The 32-year-old avoided injury as he was not at home.

DCI Caldwell said loyalists armed with a shotgun and a handgun opened fire simultaneously from the front and rear of the house before fleeing down a lane.

Sally, who has a conviction for smuggling drugs into Magilligan Prison, was in the living room and was hit in the head with a least one shotgun pellet.

"There was more than one (gunman). There were shots fired at the front and rear of the house. A shotgun was one of the weapons," DCI Caldwell told Sunday Life.

Police confirmed they had yet to question anyone in connection with the attempted murder, with recent UDA arrests in Ballymoney and Bushmills not linked to the incident.br

The terror gang's North Antrim and East Londonderry unit has previous form for targeting individuals suspected of having links to the drugs trade. In 2015, it murdered Brian McIlhagga in Ballymoney after accusing him of selling cannabis.

Brian McIlhagga

Asked whether the same individuals may have been behind the gun attack on the Cummins' home, DCI Caldwell said: "Obviously, it's probably the same grouping, but there's nothing to suggest the persons involved in this attack were involved in the attack on Brian McIhagga."

Although in recovery Sally Cummins has no intention of returning to her former Coleraine home because of fears of further UDA attacks. Her son Russell, who is behind bars on remand, has been told he remains under threat from the terror gang.

There is little sympathy for the family in the area, with locals still angry about the suspected overdose death of Lindsay Boyd (right). Police called to the scene found 1,000 Xanax tablets in the garden and Ms Boyd's home on Ballygallin Park in the Ballysally estate was searched by police.

Three months before Sally Cummins was shot in the head, the UDA carried out a similar gun attack on a house on Willow Drive in Coleraine's loyalist Millburn estate.

The attack, in which no one was injured, was carried out after UDA hoardings were erected in the estate and in the Ballysally and Harpur's Hill areas.

Although the North Antrim and East Londonderry UDA portrays itself as anti-drugs, the PSNI say it is heavily involved in criminality, including taxing dealers, extortion and money-lending.

