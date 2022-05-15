Miss GB Eden McAllister in race of her life for charity

`It has been hectic but brilliant,’ says beauty queen

Eight months after being crowned Miss Great Britain, Eden McAllister is living her dream.

And that dream not only involves attending glamorous events the length and breadth of Britain but for the east Belfast law student it’s about charity.

And that’s why she will be stepping out at next Sunday’s annual Cancer Research UK Race for Life to lead the 10KM runners at the starting line in Stormont park.

Eden (23) has juggled her year in the spotlight with studying for a masters degree in law at Queen’s University.

It has made for a hectic few months but she is enjoying every moment: “I could have easily stayed in Newcastle where I did my law degree and life would have been a lot easier but I had committed to my masters in Belfast so I wanted to do it.

“There has been a lot of juggling and in the first few months I was flying to England nearly every weekend as well as Scotland and Wales.

“Most of it is charity work and judging pageants which I absolutely love. It has been hectic but brilliant.”

Eden was thrilled last September to bring the coveted national beauty title home to Northern Ireland for the first time in nine years.

She competed over two days of intense heats against 36 other girls to pick up the crown and also win the title of Miss Beach Body as well as make it to the Top 10 in the talent category.

Twenty members of her family and friends flew to England for the grand final in Leicester to see an astonished Eden walk away with the crown.

In her first interview as Miss GB last year she told Sunday Life that she wanted to use the position to promote Northern Ireland and that’s exactly what she has done.

She says: “I have been promoting Northern Ireland as much as I can and getting girls here to enter Miss GB again as no one from here was entering for a long time.

“I am delighted that two girls from Northern Ireland are through to the finals for 2022.

“I am also planning a large gala night in Belfast this summer which will be attended by a lot of the pageant girls from the rest of the UK.

“I hope to hold it in an iconic venue and use it to showcase Belfast as a tourism destination.”

Eden has set herself a target of raising £10,000 during her reign for Miss GB’s two official charities Cancer Research UK and Alex’s Wishes, an English based charity set up to support children with Duchene Muscular Dystrophy.

In March 2021 and 2022 she organised a fundraising team called Stepsisters to walk 10,000 steps every day of the month for Cancer Research UK.

She also took part in the charity’s Shine fund raiser in Belfast last November and will be putting her best foot forward for Race for Life this Sunday.

Eden explains: “I love doing the charity walks and races. I had 20 girls at my first Stepsisters walk and 10 again this year and I plan to continue doing it after my year as Miss GB is up.

“I’m excited about Race for Life but also a bit nervous as I did a half marathon a couple of years ago and I haven’t run since. I just hope I can keep up!

“My gala event will be my way of ending the year on a high. There will be a reception, a three course meal and entertainment as well as a charity auction and I already have some great prizes so I know it will raise lots of money.

“So far I have raised over £5000 but I really hope to hit £10,000 before this year’s Miss GB event in September.”

Money raised at Race for Life will go direct to cancer research to enable scientists to find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer.

Run in partnership with Tesco, the Cancer Research UK event is an inspiring series of 3k, 5k, 10k events which raise millions of pounds every year for crucial research.

People of all ages and abilities take part in what is a fun, colourful and uplifting event.

There is still time to enter at raceforlife.org To support Eden’s £10,000 charity fund raiser go to https://fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/edens-walk-all-over-cancer-fundraising-page-10