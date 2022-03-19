Missing man’s family want police ombudsman to investigate

Father feels cops failed to properly follow up sinister phone call in case

Martin Kelly hasn't been seen since New Year's Day in 2006

Raymond Kelly holds a missing person's appeal leaflet outside the old Pat's Bar in Belfast, where his son was last seen

THE tragic case of a young man missing for 16 years is set to be referred to the Police Ombudsman, Sunday Life can reveal.

Raymond Kelly claims the investigation into the disappearance of his son Martin was flawed and possible leads were not fully pursued.

He told this newspaper he was convinced that Martin, then aged 21, was murdered after he left Pat’s Bar in Belfast’s Sailortown area.

“I am disgusted with the police. I have no confidence in them — they are pathetic,” said the Holywood man.

“Any time I try to raise issues at high levels regarding anything sinister about the case, they shut it down.

“They have not followed up different lines of inquiry about my son’s disappearance.

“There are people out there who know what happened to my son.”

Martin, a plumber and part-time barman who would have been 38 years old last Monday, had gone to the bar in the docks area to watch a football match with friends.

Shortly before 7pm, his mates left in two taxis to return to Holywood, but Martin stayed on and was later seen leaving the pub alone by a side door.

He was not familiar with the docks area and was last seen on CCTV walking along the riverfront, past what was then the Prudential Insurance office, now home to Capita.

A memorial plaque on a bench outside the building, called Beacon House, marks the approximate spot where Martin was last seen on camera.

Searches of the river were carried out without success and he was not seen on any other security cameras in the area.

Mr Kelly said referring the case to the police ombudsman is his “last chance” to find out about his son’s fate.

One of the avenues of enquiry which he believes was not fully pursued was an anonymous call to police in June 2020, by a man who said if they wanted to know what happened to Martin they should speak to a man he named.

The name of the caller or the man he identified to police have never been shared with Mr Kelly and he does not believe police assurances the tip-off was properly investigated.

Mr Kelly also said he believes police did not put enough effort into tracking down two young women who overheard a conversation in a bar in Holywood between men who said they wanted to kill Martin prior to his disappearance.

“I want to take the investigation back to 2006 when a witness came forward to say he knew the two women and that they lived in Glencraig and that they also knew Martin,” said Mr Kelly.

“The police told me they took a statement from the gentleman and followed it up but I don’t believe they did.”

Mr Kelly also claims the police told him they could not “ping” Martin’s mobile phone in the days after he went missing which may have narrowed down its location.

“I was told back in 2008 that you can ping a mobile phone, even if it’s in the water,” he said.

“He received a phone call in Pat’s Bar, having already accepted a lift back to Holywood, but when he got that phone call his whole demeanour changed.

“He finished his pint and went to the toilet and then went to the opposite end of the bar, avoiding the two men who offered him a lift back to Holywood, moved tables and chairs away and took snibs down the doors and went out into Clarendon dock.”

Mr Kelly previously told Sunday Life he accepts a lot of drink was taken that evening but it could not be responsible for his dramatic and sudden change in attitude.

Police insist this case remains open. When contacted by Sunday Life, Detective Inspector Stephen Harvey said: “I am fully aware of the impact of Martin’s disappearance on his family and I would continue to appeal to anyone with information that could assist us with our enquiries to contact detectives at Musgrave on 101.”