MLA Carroll calls on BBC to stop prosecuting people for not having TV licence

THE BBC has been slammed for prosecuting people for non-payment of the TV licence while some lockdown measures are still in force in Northern Ireland.

Its TV Licensing inspectors are singling out unlicensed homes again after enforcement officers had to stop due to coronavirus restrictions.

The corporation, which farms out its debt collection duties to Capita, has also started bringing people to court again for not having a licence.

It has led to calls for discounts or suspension of licence bills for those struggling financially due to the pandemic, like the self-employed and those on furlough.

There are currently more than half a dozen people due before judges across Northern Ireland after their unlicensed sets were detected in August and September.

That number will rise as more summons to court arrive on doormats following the resumption of detection of unlicensed sets.

According to current court listings, prosecutions are ongoing at courts in Belfast, Antrim, Coleraine, Londonderry and Dungannon.

In April the annual cost for a colour licence was raised to £157.50 while in August free licences for those aged over 75 were abolished.

People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll told Sunday Life: "Given that prosecutions are proceeding for those who haven't paid TV licences the idea that we are 'all in this together' can certainly be discarded.

"How many employers who disregarded health regulations and put workers' lives at risk will be in the dock next year? I suspect not many.

"Whilst living through a pandemic and with many cases of justice being delayed, it is stomach-churning that cases set for the new year aren't serious issues of criminal or harmful activity but instead the non-payment of TV licences.

"I would hazard a guess that the issue of a TV licence was not high on the agenda of many people in this, a year of a global pandemic, especially as issues around furlough, job losses and others were aplenty.

"I would call on the PPS or whomever is bringing these cases to refuse to proceed with them and I would urge that these individuals be exempt from paying these fines and a fairer system is put in place which ensures those who have more pay, rather than a blanket rate of a TV licence for all, helping those on low incomes and low paid workers."

A TV Licensing spokesperson said: "In line with government guidance we resumed visits at the start of August, after introducing a number of strict safety measures.

"It is mandatory visiting officers wear face coverings, maintain a two metre distance at all times and they do not enter people's homes. The interview determines whether further action is to be taken, however the preference is always that customers pay for a licence rather than be prosecuted."

More than 3,700 people were prosecuted in Northern Ireland in 2019 for not having a licence while 23 ended up in jail.

In July 2018 west Belfast grandmother Anne Smith hit the headlines after she was jailed for not paying fines totalling £1,100 handed down for not having a TV licence.