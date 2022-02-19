MLA challenges minister over Bangor flood fears

Fears of flooding preventing a multi-million pound revival of Bangor town centre are based on a computer exercise - carried out remotely, it has emerged.

And a Stormont Minister has been challenged to produce the proof if public safety is at risk from the long-delayed Queens' Parade regeneration.

As Sunday Life reported in November, a report by the Rivers Agency said the hazard rating for the site is considered "high".

Ulster Unionist Alan Chambers said the delays over a decision fuelled the view that "nothing positive happens" at Stormont.

He said it was almost 25 years since North Down Council decided to attempt to revive the increasingly derelict Queens Parade and "many false dawns came and went" until the Department of Communities took the project over a few years ago.

"The Rivers Agency which is a part of the Department of Infrastructure intervened with concerns about a reservoir in the Clandeboye estate three miles away about the potential for flooding.

"These concerns were not based on a visual inspection; rather they arose, I understand, from a remote computer-modelling exercise. The lead Department, Communities, commissioned an inspection report more than a year ago," he added.

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon had made clear if the report concludes work is necessary on the estate she has no powers to force the owners to carry it out.

Mr Chambers asked: "Are we serious about attracting private-sector job creation and investment ? Why, one year after planning permission was granted, are two Departments appearing to sit on their hands "

He said Mrs Mallon "can sort it out with a stroke of a pen”, adding: “How much longer are her officials prepared to hold back the project ? If public safety is an issue, tell us and produce the proof."

The Department for Communities, which oversees local government, referred the issue to the Department for Infrastructure which responded that its consultation had indicated the proposed Queen's Parade development "had not demonstrated that it satisfies planning policy in relation to development and reservoir flood risk."

“This is currently being assessed very carefully due to the complex issues involved. Officials continue to do all they can and are actively engaging on this matter with officials in Ards and North Down Council and other stakeholders," a spokesperson went on.

Neither Department responded to the concerns about the computer-modelling exercise conducted remotely.

But a statement added: "To assist with the assessment of flood risk from reservoirs, Rivers (agency) has developed a suite of models and maps of flood inundation areas for controlled reservoirs."

Last year a report seen by Sunday Life warned: "The overall hazard rating at this site is considered high..an unacceptable combination of depth and velocity.

"It has not been demonstrated to the Rivers Agency that the condition, management and maintenance regime of Clandeboye lake is appropriate to provide sufficient assurance regarding reservoir safety so as to enable the development to proceed."