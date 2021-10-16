MLAs told of child death toll

Four under-18s die here every week, committee considering parental leave for miscarriages hears

MORE than four children and young people under 18 die every week in Northern Ireland — almost 240 a year, MLAs have been told.

The grim figure arose as MLAs were told the costs of adding parental leave for miscarriages to the recent rights relating to bereavements.

The Assembly Committee which monitors the Department of the Economy heard the costs of such leave could amount to up to £3m a year in the province.

Colin Jack, director of business and employment regulation in the department, told the meeting chaired by Sinn Fein MLA Caoimhe Archibald: “Unfortunately a lot more parents experience a miscarriage in a year than there are parents in the scope of bereavement pay currently.

“The latest estimate is that around 236 children under 18 die in Northern Ireland each year.

“Estimates for how often miscarriages take place range from one in eight to one in four of all pregnancies, so the cost of that payment alone could be anything between a few hundred thousand pounds and £3m which is the highest estimate.

“It would therefore be a very significant increase in the scope of the payment that the Executive agreed to table in the Assembly.”

Kellie Sprott, who deals with employment relations policy and legislation in the department, added: “The recurring costs each year would be significantly higher.

“More than that, there are lots of complexities to consider when thinking about including miscarriage, not least whether it is miscarriages that are known about and how people would inform their business. Would it be a self-declaration?

“Moreover what provision would be the correct amount of time? Parental bereavement allows for 10 days. Is a provision of 10 days correct for miscarriage?”

The committee heard of the high-profile law in New Zealand allowing three days leave for miscarriages.