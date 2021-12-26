Mob rule in Northern Ireland: Plight of 180 victims fleeing their homes over gangs revealed

MLAs voice their disgust at number of terrified residents applying for Housing Executive move

Crime gangs like the East Belfast UVF are behind the intimidation

MLAs have voiced their anger after it emerged that the housing Executive has 180 applications on its books from terrified residents seeking to move home due to intimidations.

Politicians have hit out at the ongoing scourge of criminal gangs behind the majority of the threats and acts of violence.

NI Housing Executive figures show that 180 people on the housing waiting list have been awarded points due to intimidation.

An applicant can get intimidation points if their home has been destroyed in an attack, or there is a confirmed threat that you could be killed or seriously injured in an attack.

Points are only granted if the PSNI confirms the threat and the threat against the applicant is for a specific reason or from a particular group.

In the past, applicants have received intimidation points due to threats from paramilitaries, or have been threatened due to their race or ethnicity.

Back in August, a Catholic mother and her baby daughter were forced out of their Housing Executive home in east Belfast's Cregagh estate due to intimidation from the UVF and UDA. The NIHE has since rehomed the family in another area.

In the same month, two families fled their west Belfast homes after what police said were racially-motivated hate crimes.

The following month, it emerged that the UVF had forced a Catholic family from their home near Ormeau embankment.

In November, a gang of masked men armed with iron bars and baseball bats violently attacked man at his home in Keady, Co Armagh, warning him he had 24 hours to leave his home or he would be shot.

According to NIHE figures, ask of September 30 of this year, there were 180 applicants on the housing waiting list who have received intimidation points. The highest number of these applicants were in Belfast South parliamentary constituency (29), followed by Foyle (25) and Belfast North (21). The majority of the other constituencies have less than 10 cases.

SDLP MLA Justin McNulty slammed the figures as "disgraceful", adding that it is "long past time that criminal gangs who attempt to dictate who lives where are removed from our streets and our society".

SDLP MLA Jason McNulty

“Areas like South Belfast, Foyle and North Belfast have particularly high numbers of people with intimidation points which suggest particular issues in those areas which must be addressed," he said.

"I welcome that Newry and Armagh currently has less than 10 people with intimidation points, but one case of intimidation is too many. Just recently we saw a vulnerable adult beaten by a gang of thugs with iron bars and baseball bats and put out of his home in Keady.

“It’s important to stress that the SDLP has significant concerns about the way housing intimidation points are currently allocated, with repeated suggestions that the situation could be open to abuse. It also fails to acknowledge intimidation as a result of domestic violence and human trafficking.

"While there is no doubt people living under threat need alternative accommodation as soon as possible, any claim of intimidation needs to be properly investigated to ensure that it stands up to scrutiny."

Alliance MLA Kellie Armstrong

Mr McNulty urged Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey to review the current points system.

Kellie Armstrong, deputy chair of Stormont's Communities Committee, said: "This shows there is still a pattern of intimidation across Northern Ireland, which matches the experiences of people we hear from every day, of people being bullied and forced out of their homes, in order to create single identity, compliant areas where they want to dominate to deal drugs or operate illegal money lending."

The NIHE said: “While intimidation, of all types, has fallen in recent years, it is still very upsetting for those experiencing this type of crime and we will continue to assist and support those affected.

“As part of a process to determine intimidation, we will make enquiries from various sources to assist in the decision making process.

“These sources include the PSNI and we will ask for written reports from police on any incident, seeking confirmation of any risks or threats that may exist. We may also seek information from other relevant organisations.

“Once we have gathered the necessary information, our staff will determine whether or not the threshold to apply intimidation points has been met, under the relevant legislation.”