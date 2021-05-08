Model Aimee Boyle eagerly awaiting arrival of first child

Former Sunday Life cover girl making plans for new arrival

Model and former Sunday Life cover girl Aimee Boyle is eagerly awaiting the arrival of her first child despite battling morning sickness and having to give up her sporty convertible.

The 24-year-old Fermanagh woman, who was crowned Sunday Life Cover Girl in 2015, had been secretly juggling pregnancy and her modelling career throughout the pandemic before revealing to family and friends she is expecting.

Looking at babygros

Aimee, who is signed to 1st Option Models in Dublin and recently became an ambassador for the Galgorm Resort and Spa in Co Antrim, shared her delight at her impending motherhood despite having to live off ice lollies for a while thanks to morning sickness.

She said: “I’m 23 weeks today, which is very exciting. The start was not fun. The first eight to 14 weeks I was so sick.

“In a way, lockdown couldn’t have happened at a better time because I don’t have to be in work every day. I was able to just chill out at home and be sick.

“I’m okay now. I think I’m over the worst of it, but I was very nauseous and very ill at the start. I couldn’t even walk into the kitchen because the smell of the dinner cooking would turn me off.

“I couldn’t deal with any hot food. I ended up living off ice lollies for a while. Once you feel that sickness coming, it just comes up straight away. It’s crazy.

“I was so small for ages as well. I kept looking in the mirror and asking myself if I was even pregnant because I didn’t have a bump.

“It was so strange. People told me that when we started to tell people about the pregnancy, I would start to show. That’s exactly what happened.

“I remember doing shoots and being really self-conscious about it and showing people to ask if they could see anything. I look back at the photographs now and I’m like, ‘Oh my God ,there was nothing to see’.”

Aimee said she and partner Mark McMullan (25) were stunned when she became pregnant but have already moved in together and begun setting up their nursery.

EXCITED: Aimee and her partner Mark McMullan with her scan

The pair have also started looking at family cars, so her beloved sporty convertible will have to be traded in for a more practical motor.

“It was a wee bit of a shock at the start. It didn’t really sink in for a while. I was looking at this little stick of a pregnancy test thinking, ‘Is this real?’” she said.

“It’s not until you see it on the scan... then it hits you that a baby has formed inside you. It’s new for us both. We’re young, but we’re in the right place.

“You’ll never be ready, as they say, and a lot has happened since we found out. We’ve moved in together and got a house sorted.

“The nursery is sort of halfway there. There’s plenty of clothes and a Moses basket and so on, but it still needs painted and a few other bits.

“Even the car situation had to change. I drive a wee convertible, a runaround Peugeot 207 CC which has been brilliant for me with modelling.

“It was just me and my suitcase full of shoes, but it’s a two-door, so it’s not practical, especially with tiny back seats. I’ll have to change that, sadly, I haven’t done it yet, but I’ll have to trade it in for a family car.”

A modelling shot

The pair have decided to find out the sex of their baby at an upcoming gender reveal party being organised by Aimee’s best pal, social media personality and blogger Gerry Cherry aka Gerry Lavz.

She continued: “Gerry is organising the gender reveal party in a few weeks’ time. It’s all quite special. I don’t know myself and neither does my partner. Only Gerry knows and I’m trusting him with it.

“He’s a wee bit of a blogger and he’s decided he’s going to YouTube the whole thing, all down to arranging balloons. Everything from start to finish.

“He’s got it all planned out, so I don’t really know much, just that it will be in a garden and the colour scheme will be either blue or pink.

“Gender reveal parties wouldn’t be for everybody. I might have turned my nose up at them at some stage, with the popping of the balloon and stuff.

“I don’t want it to be that cliched. I want it to be a bit different, but it’s just nice to have another bit of excitement.”

Aimee recently became an ambassador for the new Skin Clinic at the Galgorm Resort & Spa in Co Antrim. The partnership came at the ideal time for her as she had been suffering with pregnancy-related skin issues.

Aimee Boyle posing during Belfast fashion week in 2017

She said: “I did struggle at the start of the pregnancy with my skin. It must have been the hormones. The partnership with the Skin Clinic at Galgorm has worked out well as the products have really helped with that.

“I also had a really bad spell of acne recently, which is never an issue I’ve had before. The IMAGE skincare range really helped clear that up too, so the partnership came along at a great time for me.”