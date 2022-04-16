Molly Mae Hague is feeling grand in Belfast

Julie Hastings and John Dodd, with Molly Mae Hague at the Grand Central Hotel, Belfast on Saturday

Love Island star and creative director of Pretty Little Thing, Molly Mae Hague, checked out of Belfast’s Grand Central Hotel on Saturday to fly back to England.

The 22-year-old was in the city to watch The World Irish Dancing Championships at The Waterfront Hall.

Accompanied by pal and fellow influencer Stephanie Lam, she wrote on social media: “Wow. Wow. Wow. The Irish dancing is why Steph and I have come to Belfast.

“We both used to Irish dance and have always said we want to come and watch the world championship so here we are.”

They also enjoyed dinner, including meatballs and chocolate brownies, at Italian restaurant The Chubby Cherub in the city centre.

Here Molly Mae is pictured at the Grand Central Hotel in Belfast with Julie Hastings and commissionaire John Dodd.