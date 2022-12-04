Monaghan deaths: Paedophile’s ‘killer’ may have been one of his victims

Police at the scene of the crash at the Ballynacarry bridge

The funeral of Kieran Hamill will be held on Monday as police try to establish if he was a victim of the paedophile he allegedly stabbed to death.

Police believe the Co Armagh man may have killed Christopher Mooney out of revenge for being abused by him.

Investigations are continuing into whether Hamill, from Crossmaglen, was attacked by 60-year-old Mooney at his caravan in Co Monaghan 20 years ago.

Witnesses claim Hamill (37) shouted “he had it coming” as he fled the scene of Mooney’s stabbing at his home in Broomfield, near Castleblayney, on Thursday.

Hamill was later killed when he was struck by a car at the Ballynacarry bridge on the N53, a few miles from Crossmaglen.

The occupants of the black Toyota, believed to be from Tyrone and on their way to work, were not injured by the impact but were treated for shock.

His funeral mass will be held at St Patrick’s Church in Crossmaglen at 11am on Monday followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

A funeral notice said Hamill’s death was “deeply regretted by his heartbroken father, daughters, brother, sisters, brothers in law, Leanne, nephews, nieces, extended Hamill family, neighbours and many friends”.

The funeral of Mooney will also take place on Monday at St Patrick’s Church in Broomfield at 11am with burial in that church’s cemetery.

A death notice for Mooney said: “Predeceased by his father Danny and mother Bridget. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sister Mary, brother Peter, nephew Jamie, sister-in-law Mary and her children Robert, Andrea, Andrew and Conor, extended family, neighbours and friends.”

One local in south Armagh told the Irish Sun that Hamill had confided to two friends that he had been abused by Mooney.

Another said: “All the talk at the moment is that Mooney had access to a caravan which he may have used to abuse kids. This is going back 20 years when Hamill would have been a teenager.

“Mooney used to give kids drinks and there’s a concern he would do this simply to abuse them. There’s talk that Hamill told at least two people that he had been previously attacked by Mooney.

“Hamill was very violent when he was growing up and had a short temper and this all might come from being abused.”

Kieran Hamill

A source told the newspaper: “It’s certainly a line of inquiry that Hamill may have been a victim of Mooney. He was subjected to a very violent death and the investigation will try to establish a motive.”

Mooney’s house had been ransacked and was covered in blood when a relative arrived at around 6.30am.

He had been stabbed multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene. Gardai said a post-mortem confirmed Mooney suffered a violent death.

In 2014, he was the victim of a vigilante-style attack linked to his offending and it’s understood he lived a reclusive life since then.

Hamill was known to police on both sides of the border and had been investigated for violent crime by Gardai.

He was due to appear in court in two weeks in relation to an affray charge and also in February over an assault charge in relation to an attack on a woman.