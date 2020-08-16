Money row thugs smash lorry through gates of UDA murderer's former Belfast home

DOUBLE killer Robert 'Brooksy' Clarke is being targeted by a drugs gang after being abandoned by his old UDA pals.

The criminals smashed a stolen lorry through the gates of his former home on the Dundrod Road, near Crumlin, Co Antrim, last weekend.

Arsonists targeted the same property last year.

Clarke had been occasionally renting out the sprawling home, keeping an eye on it from his gated house nearby.

The PSNI said: "At around 4.20am on August 8 it was reported that a lorry had been driven through gates and reversed into a house, causing substantial damage.

"The property was vacant at the time. It is believed the lorry used in this incident was taken from nearby premises."

Clarke was previously jailed for the sectarian murders of Alfred Fusco in 1973 and Margaret O'Neill in 1975.

He did 15 years in prison for gunning down Mrs O'Neill (58) as she walked along the New Lodge Road in north Belfast.

After being released from jail, he set up a fuel business that would make him a millionaire, but it was shut down in disgrace after it emerged that members of the IRA in south Armagh were supplying him with laundered diesel.

While his business was being investigated, he was behind bars serving a second life sentence for the 1973 murder of Alfredo Fusco, who he gunned down in an ice cream shop.

Clarke was convicted of the killing in 2011 but only had to spend two years in prison because it occurred before the signing of the 1998 Good Friday Agreement.

When he emerged from jail in 2013, his business was in ruins and he was locked up again for fuel laundering, this time for 12 months.

Drug dealers are targeting Clarke, now aged 67, in a row over money.

They know he is vulnerable because he no longer has the protection of the UDA.