More investors come forward in wake of Northern Ireland ‘pension scam’ revelations

Nine people now claim to be victims of alleged fraud

More alleged victims have come forward who claim they were cheated out of thousands of pounds in pension transfer scams.

To date nine people have contacted Sunday Life to say they are out money after agreeing to move their workplace pensions into what are known as “small self-administered schemes” (SSAS).

Some of those who got in touch have also now contacted the police about their claims, which go back several years.

Of those who say they were cheated out of five-figure sums, some worked for Royal Mail while others transferred local government pensions and even Ministry of Defence funds into the schemes.

They also allege the pension scheme has seen them been hit with large tax bills from HMRC — some as much as six-figures — which they were not told about before they agreed to transfer their retirement pots.

It follows the development that two men have been charged and appeared in court accused of defrauding individuals in the same way.

Paul Ferrin (67), of Saintfield Road in Co Down, and a 41-year-old co-accused — who is not being named at this stage — face a total of 19 charges between them, dated from January 2013 to December 2015.

Ferrin is charged with failing to tell those who signed up for the pension transfer they would have to pay tax on sums paid out as it could be viewed as cashing in the funds.

It is further alleged he did not disclose the fact the transfer would mean the men would have to become company directors and trustees in these SSAS arrangements.

He is also charged with carrying out a regulated financial activity despite not being an authorised person or having his communications approved by an authorised person.

It’s also alleged he told participants their funds would be available as tax-free loans or invested in property while failing to disclose they may be liable for tax on scheme payments.

His co-defendant is accused of misleading one man into believing that once his funds had been transferred, a tax-free loan would be made available. It is alleged that he did this on two occasions between June 2013 and July 2014, once in breach of the Financial Services Act and once in breach of the Fraud Act.

The pair are awaiting a hearing to have their case sent to Belfast Crown Court which will take place later this year.

A SSAS scheme allows up to 11 people to become trustees of their own pension fund and decide how it is invested to fund their retirement.

There is no pension provider involved and each trustee is responsible for how the money is invested.