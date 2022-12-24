More than 500 children referred to gender identity specialists in Northern Ireland

TUV leader Jim Allister raises concern over treatments

45 children have entered a programme which in the past used puberty blockers

More than 500 children have been formally referred to doctors for gender identity issues.

Of the 540 total, less than 10 percent, or 45 children, were entered onto a programme that in the past used puberty blockers.

The statistics were given to TUV leader Jim Allister, who has previously raised concerns about the matter.

The North Antrim MLA, who believes sex is determined at birth, referred to the controversy over the Tavistock Clinic in England, which is to close next year and be replaced by two regional centres.

That decision was taken after a review found the model used by the clinic could leave young people “at considerable risk” of poor mental health and distress.

Mr Allister said: “There are many people who have serious and legitimate concerns about the issue of transgenderism.

“The whole experience of the Tavistock Clinic should act as an alarm bell to all.

“Puberty is a confusing time for young people, and they have many challenges to deal with.

“The potential of life-altering drugs being given to young people is concerning.

“Regardless of one’s take on the issue, and my own is quite clear — I believe that sex is determined at birth — we all need to protect young people, and I am not at all convinced that this matter is being addressed in the correct way.”

Locally, the Knowing Our Identity team, which is part of the Belfast Health and Social Care Trust, deals with children up to the age of 18.

Concerns have previously been raised about what has been described as the “endocrine pathway” — a form of treatment focused on the body’s endocrine system.

But the Department of Health said that was no longer available as an option for new referrals.

TUV leader Jim Allister

Former health minister Robin Swann told Mr Allister: “The decision to close the pathway was clinically driven, following advice sought from the clinical ethics committee of the Belfast Health and Social Care Trust.”

However, young people who have already been entered onto the programme can continue with it.

The Department of Health said: “Knowing Our Identity have a cohort of children and young people who were in the service prior to March 2020 who remain eligible for consideration of the provision of physical interventions after that date.

“While Knowing Our Identity is a commissioned service and has access to specific endocrine sessions, there is no commissioned service for adults.

“It was therefore considered unethical to begin blockers and hormone treatment that could not be adequately continued or monitored after the person’s 18th birthday.”

Two years ago, the Belfast Health and Social Care Trust sought and received High Court backing to continue endocrine pathway treatments for a 16-year-old.

Almost 1,000 people have accessed specialist transgender services in Northern Ireland in the last few years, around a quarter of them children and young people.