Most monsters blamed for Omagh bomb now in grave

One of the last pictures of Colm Murphy

Only two of the five dissidents named in court as being responsible for the Omagh bomb are still alive.

Liam Campbell and Seamus Daly, who were found liable for the Real IRA atrocity in a civil action taken by the victims’ families, continue to live in the Louth border area.

Three of the others identified in the legal challenge are now dead — Colm Murphy, Michael McKevitt and Seamus McKenna.

Michael McKevitt

Murphy, who died in April aged 70, was a senior member of the Provisional IRA before moving to the Real IRA in the run-up to the Good Friday Agreement. He formed the splinter group ONH (Oglaigh na hEireann) after the terror gang split around 2008.

In 2002 Murphy, from Ravensdale outside Dundalk, was convicted of conspiracy to cause the Omagh bomb and sentenced to 14 years in prison. However, he was cleared after a 2010 retrial.

Prior to his death the veteran republican was linked to dozens of IRA murders in south Armagh during the 1970s, including the Kingsmill massacre in which 10 innocent Protestant workmen were shot dead.

Murphy’s nephew Sean Hoey, from Jonesborough in south Armagh, stood trial for the Omagh murders but was cleared two years later, with the evidence lambasted by a judge.

Liam Campbell

In 2021 Michael McKevitt, who was a close friend of Murphy’s and married to the sister of hunger striker Bobby Sands, died aged 71 after a lengthy cancer battle.

From Blackrock, Co Louth, he was a founding member of the Real IRA after its split from the Provisional IRA.

McKevitt made legal history in the south when he was convicted of directing terrorism and membership of the Real IRA and sentenced to 20 years in prison. The Irish government introduced the offence in response to the Omagh bomb.

Seamus McKenna, who was acquitted of involvement in the Omagh bomb in the civil action taken by the victims’ families, died in July 2013 after falling from scaffolding. The builder, who joined the IRA as a teenager, was 58 years old.

Seamus Daly

McKenna is suspected of driving the car bomb into Omagh and leaving it on Market Street, where it exploded, killing 29 people and unborn twins.

He followed Michael McKevitt and Colm Murphy into the ranks of ONH after they split from the Real IRA.

Of the two Omagh bomb suspects still alive, Liam Campbell is the most high-profile.

He was extradited from Ireland to Lithuania last year after a 10-year legal battle to face charges connected to attempts to buy arms.

However, the case against the 60-year-old collapsed and he returned home.

Seamus McKenna

Campbell was one of the founding members of the Real IRA and was sentenced to eight years in jail by the Special Criminal Court for membership of the organisation in 2004.

Seamus Daly, who is believed to have driven the Omagh bombers away from Market Street, was charged with involvement in the attack in 2014, only for the case to be withdrawn 10 months later.

The 52-year-old was sentenced to three and a half years imprisonment in 2004 for membership of the Real IRA.

