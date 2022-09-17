Mother and daughter from Dungannon are charged over £300k drugs haul

A mother and daughter have appeared in court after an “Aladdin’s Cave” of drugs worth more than £300,000 was uncovered by police.

Imelda Clarke and Audrey Clarke are charged with multiple counts of possessing class A, B and C drugs with intent to supply and possession of criminal property.

At Dungannon Magistrates’ Court on Saturday a police officer said on Thursday officers searched the premises of The Bedstore on Cookstown Road in the town where both women are employed.

Audrey Clarke (42) was in a workshop where drugs paraphernalia was discovered in a wardrobe and £4,000 in cash was found in her car.

White powder and cannabis syrup were also found in a handbag linked to 62-year-old Imelda Clarke. The detective said boxes of cannabis had also been intercepted in December 2021 and again in January and March this year, two of which were destined for Audrey’s home and the other to The Bedstore, all bearing fictitious names.

Officers searching Audrey’s home found two kilos of drugs in a shed while cocaine was found in a bedroom.

A search of Imelda’s house uncovered 4.5 kgs of synthetic ecstasy, another 1.2 kgs of ecstasy, 1kg of cocaine, 15kgs of cannabis and £4,000 in a box in the kitchen in a scene which one officer described as “an Aladdin’s cave”.

The detective added: “The combined value of drugs is approximately £330,000. Audrey Clarke has denied all knowledge of the items found. She claimed the box of cash at her mother’s was given to her by a named man to store in return for future payment. She claimed to have no knowledge of the contents. Police have tried to trace this person but can find no details.”

The officer said Audrey claimed £500 of the £4,000 found in her car was from the sale of a ring and the rest was takings from a Bedstore clearance sale.

She added that Audrey’s phone contained strong evidence of drug possession and supply. Imelda Clarke also denied all the allegations and couldn’t account for the items in her property.

While police accepted Imelda cares for her husband and Audrey has six children, the officer said the drugs were “on an industrial scale, suggesting high level supply”.

Applying for bail the Clarkes’ lawyers said two others had been released following arrest as a result of the investigation.

Refusing bail, District Judge Steven Keown said: “This is a major, large-scale operation involving drugs and cash.”

Imelda Clarke of Dunavon Park and Audrey Clarke of Dunavon Heights, both in Dungannon, will appear again by video-link next month.