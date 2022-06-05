Mother whose son is a patient at scandal-hit Muckamore Abbey Hospital hopes inquiry implements change

‘If it helps them help Timothy and the other patients then it’s worth it’

The mother of a patient at the scandal-hit Muckamore Abbey Hospital has said there is a mixture of emotions ahead of the long-awaited inquiry into allegations of abuse by staff.

Dawn Jones’s 27-year-old son, Timothy, who has severe autism and is non-verbal, has been a resident at the Co Antrim mental health facility since 2011.

She told Sunday Life many of the families who will be involved in the inquiry have a mix of emotions ahead of the opening of hearings tomorrow.

“It depends on the personality of each individual. Some are excited, some are happy, while some are terribly worried and anxious,” said Dawn.

“I just wonder if it’s going to be successful and if it is going to change anything.

“Hopefully they will go through everything thoroughly and hopefully everyone will have given them all the information they have been asked to give.

“What concerns me is whether the recommendations will definitely be implemented. Will there be change after this public inquiry? Or will it be the case that, well, it was all very good at the time but nothing really happened from it?

“It will likely take a year or more and meanwhile my son is still in Muckamore Abbey.”

The inquiry will be chaired by veteran barrister Tom Kark QC, who has extensive experience in professional regulation investigations and medical negligence inquires.

He will be joined by panel members Professor Glynis Murphy, a distinguished clinical and forensic psychologist, along with Dr Elaine Maxwell, who is an expert in patient safety and service improvement.

Sean Doran QC is counsel to the inquiry, having previously served as counsel to the coroner in the high-profile Ballymurphy inquest into the killing of 10 people following an Army operation in 1971.

Opening tomorrow, it will sit in the Corn Exchange Building in Belfast, with hearings due to last until December.

Dawn said drafting her statement to the inquiry had been “traumatic” as she looked back over what happened to her son.

“In life you try not to remember the harrowing things, but I had to think of those things and write them down.”

She added: “If it helps them help Timothy and the other patients then it’s worth it.”

In December last year Dawn won a judicial review against Belfast Trust, which ordered them to find new accommodation for her son but gave three years in which to do so.

A criminal investigation into allegations of abuse at Muckamore is also ongoing, with 34 arrests made and eight members of staff facing prosecution so far.

Allegations of abuse of patients by staff first emerged in late 2017 following the suspension of two members of staff.

As scale of alleged failings at the facility became apparent, Health Minister Robin Swann announced the establishment of a public inquiry in September 2020.

The actions of the Belfast Trust came under the spotlight as a result of the allegations, with a damning report outlining a series of catastrophic failings and a culture of tolerating harm.