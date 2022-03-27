Mother’s Day: Dancer Lara Burnett and TV presenter Zoe Salmon on what it means to them

Lara Burnett with her daughter Lucia Burnett at her home in Antrim

Model and dance star Lara Burnett is loving life as a new mum, especially with ex-boxing champ hubby Ryan on hand to help out with nappy changes.

The glamorous couple welcomed their first child, baby girl Lucia, into the family in January and have been doting on her at their Antrim home ever since.

Speaking to Sunday Life ahead of Mother’s Day today, Lara said the pair have taken to parenthood well despite being a little anxious before Lucia arrived.

Lara (27) said: “So far so good, I’m loving it now, it feels like she’s always been here, it doesn’t really feel like anything new. It’s just like she’s part of the furniture, it’s so strange, but we’re loving it and it’s been really good.

“Whenever I was pregnant I was always thinking about how I would know what to do and when to do it, how I’d figure out all her little cues for being fed or changed, but you just kind of know.

“It’s motherly instinct I suppose, you just instinctively know what she needs and learn on the job as you go along.

“We’re really lucky that my mum lives five minutes up the road and so does my sister who had a wee baby in April, so they’ve both been a great help with everything.

“It’s great to have them close by in case we need any help. There’s only nine months between Lucia and my niece and they’re both girls too so it’ll be great for them once they’re up a bit, they’ll be like wee sisters.

“Ryan has been brilliant, he’s been so good with her and has been helping me out loads and really enjoying being a daddy.

“He’s been great so far and has really been mucking in.”

Former world champion boxer Ryan and ex-Lord of the Dance star wife Lara were proud as punch after Lucia was born earlier this year. Their bundle of joy weighed in at 6lbs 10oz at the Antrim Area Hospital in the early hours of January 13, with Lara announcing the arrival on social media the following day.

Despite it being Lara’s first Mother’s Day today, there will be little time for pampering as she’ll be busy working at an Irish dance competition at Belfast’s Europa Hotel.

She said: “We’ll be at a competition all day today but I’ll get a wee bit of a break. Me, Ryan and Lucia will probably go and get coffee and a bit of lunch somewhere but I’ll be busy working most of the day.

“Myself, my mum and my sister work at the Crawford Academy Irish dancing school and we have dancers participating today. We would work at the feis then at the competition supporting our dancers.

“Unfortunately that doesn’t leave much room for Mother’s Day pampering but maybe Ryan will make up for it at some other stage.

“I went back to work about two weeks ago now, not full-time, just doing a little bit here and there. I’m just taking it easy and getting myself back into it gently.”

Elsewhere ex-Blue Peter presenter and Dancing on Ice star Zoe Salmon is expecting the arrival of her first child at any moment.

The TV presenter from Bangor, Co Down, says that although she cannot wait to say hello to her baby she would love another nine months of pregnancy.

She said: “It’s very exciting, the baby is due any day now so it could happen at any moment, who knows, maybe it will be my first Mother’s Day today.

“It’s been very full-on, but I have just loved it, if I could have my way I would be pregnant for another nine months.

“You hear so many people say about the last few weeks and days going by so slowly but for me it just went so quickly.

“I feel the opposite of what most people experience, I love my big bump and I love being pregnant — it’s just been so magical and positive.

“As much as it would be lovely for the baby to arrive today, I don’t mind if it wants to hold on for another few days because I’ll definitely miss my bump when it’s gone, but I’m happy to exchange it for a baby in my arms.”

Zoe (42) lost her own mother Priscilla in 2016, burying her on what would have been her 71st birthday, and told Sunday Life about her moving pregnancy journey. She continued: “The timing made me think back to the beginning of the pandemic two years ago, we went into full lockdown a few days before Mother’s Day and I remember one of the last trips I made was to go and visit my mum’s grave.

“I always remember that when I think back to that time, making sure I could see her for Mother’s Day before we wouldn’t be allowed.

“It’s interesting two years later how things have moved on, little did I know then that I’d be becoming a mother myself and so close to Mother’s Day.

“It’s been very poignant, that journey, and thinking about being due now makes me very reflective.

“There’s a lot to be grateful for and it’s been a really positive experience for me.

“I didn’t know what to expect it being my first pregnancy, everybody is different and has a different journey through pregnancy but I just absolutely loved it.

“I suppose it would be a real cherry on top of the cake to become a mum today but I don’t mind waiting, whenever the baby is ready I am ready.

“It would have been amazing if my mum was still alive to be a granny because she never got to be a grandmother.

“This time of the year is amazing and lovely for all the mums who are alive and well, but obviously it can be hard for others.

“I still like to celebrate my mum on Mother’s Day, I talk about her and go through old photos and keep the memories alive. That’s a lovely part of the day for me.

“It will be a day of reflection and looking forward to being a mum myself so a very special 2022 Mother’s Day definitely whatever happens.”