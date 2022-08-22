Motorist four times over drink drive limit at Co Down caravan park

A motorist was more than four times over the drink drive limit after nearly crashing a vehicle into a shop at a caravan park in Newcastle.

Kate Lynch has now pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol following the incident at Mourneview Caravan Park last Monday.

Police were called to the site at around 2pm and the 35-year-old was then taken to a police station in Belfast.

There, she had an alcohol breath reading of 144 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath - the legal limit is 35.

On Friday, Ards Magistrates Court was told there had been two young children, aged three and four, in the back of the vehicle.

When the PSNI arrived they were "well and in the care of caravan park employees".

Officers found Lynch, from Davitt Road North in Wexford town, sleeping on a sofa and there was a "strong smell of intoxicating liquor".

Lynch was "slurring her words, drooling from her mouth, and in and out of a state of sleep and unsteady on her feet".

She appeared in court via video link and and her defence solicitor said Lynch was "overcome with remorse for her actions which are utterly unacceptable".

The hearing was told she was a part-time administrator and had never been in a court before.

The lawyer said she was an alcoholic in recovery for 13 months but slipped "off the wagon".

Lynch was banned from driving for a year and fined £200.