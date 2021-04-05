Mourne glamping owner brings light to children with cancer by raising cash for respite centre

Handmade lamps help fund holidays for sick kids

The magic of the fairies in the Mournes has inspired a Co Down businessman to bring a little light into the lives of children with cancer.

Conor Murphy hopes to help some of our sickest kids enjoy the myths and beauty of the mountains through a new company Fairies of Mourne.

The father-of-three is selling handmade fairy-themed lamps with every penny of profit going to support the respite centre Daisy Lodge, run by the Cancer Fund for Children.

And he hopes to expand and offer other handmade gifts linked to this part of Co Down in a business which will exist purely to fund holidays for children with cancer.

He says: "I can't say I understand what it is like for families with a child who has cancer, but I can only imagine it must be one of the darkest times in their lives and this is a chance for people to cast a bit of light into that darkness.

"If you buy a light, every time you turn it on it is a reminder of what you have done for these kids."

The 37-year-old, who is married to Claire and has three girls Brea (7), Bethany (4) and Katie (2), Conor has lived in the Mournes, where his family have farmed for more than five generations.

Katie, Brea, Bethany Murphy at the Fairy glamping site

In 2019, he established Fairy River Glamping with two unique underground houses for holiday makers, initially thinking it would appeal to tourists and was surprised by just how much demand there was from local families. When he witnessed the joy children in particular were getting from this special place, he wanted to do something to help ensure sick kids could also benefit from the beauty of a Mourne escape.

He explains: "We have two pods which are our fairy houses and we plan to build two banshee pods to tie in with local mythology in the area.

"Initially we thought our market would be Americans and Canadians but we had a big influx of local families wanting to stay.

"The area is beautiful. We have Slieve Muck behind us with the sea in front of us and Fairy River running below us with fairy trees on site.

"People loved the legend of the fairies which took us by surprise and we have been getting a lot of young kids who love the idea that there are fairies around them.

"While we created this magical place for families, we were aware that there were families who perhaps needed it the most who couldn't come here, the families of children with cancer.

"We wanted to give something back and support them on a regular basis.

The Fairy glamping site

"Inspired by the resident fairies at Fairy River we thought if kids who have cancer can't come to us then we could devise a way that we can help more of them visit Daisy Lodge which is just on the other side of the mountain from us.

"It too is a magical retreat specially dedicated to the needs of children and their families as they face cancer together.

"We thought the best way to bring light was a lamp (left), we wanted to incorporate the magical fairies so we have developed the Fairy River logo and a lady in Armagh hand makes the lamps. We registered the company and built a website and now for every lamp Fairies of Mourne sells, all the profitable proceeds will go directly to Daisy Lodge in Newcastle."

Conor's glamping business had only been up and running a few months when the first lockdown forced it to close last March. Now with surging demand for staycations because of the restrictions on travel, bookings for 2021 have gone through the roof.

And while families look forward to exploring the beauty of the mountains this summer, he hopes his new company will ensure many others will get to stay at Daisy Lodge.

If you would like to buy a lamp and help pay towards a break for a child with cancer go to www.fairiesofmourne.com