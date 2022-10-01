Muckamore inquiry set for appeal court

A LEGAL bid to have the Muckamore Abbey inquiry halted will now be heard by the Court of Appeal.

In September, lawyers for an anonymous applicant failed to convince a high court judge that the probe should be suspended while criminal proceedings into alleged abuse at the facility are ongoing.

They argued that the applicant’s right to a fair trial has been put in jeopardy by media reports of the hearings and comments in the public domain about failings at the Co Antrim hospital.

The action was taken against the Department of Health and sought to have the judge direct that Health Minister Robin Swann pause the hearings.

A barrister representing the inquiry told the court that if it were suspended it may not resume for years until all the criminal cases are dealt with.

“It would be devastating for many if they were to be told that their stories may not be heard for some considerable time,” he said.

A barrister for the Department of Health said the application is “the proverbial sledgehammer to crack a nut”.

Mr Justice Colton dismissed the application stating the person’s rights would be fully protected in any criminal trial process.

“The fairness, or otherwise, of any trial can only be judged at the relevant time and by the trial judge,” he said.

“The essential point is that the applicant is entitled to and can expect a fair trial.”

Lawyers for the applicant, referred to only as JR222, are now seeking to have the high court’s decision overturned by judges of the Court of Appeal.

The case is due to be heard on Tuesday afternoon with the inquiry currently on a break and not due to hear evidence again until October 10.

Former Attorney General John Larkin KC is representing the applicant and should the bid fail the applicant would have to seek permission to appeal the decision to the Supreme Court in London.

So far, officers investigating the alleged ill treatment of patients at the facility have made 34 arrests with more than 70 members of staff currently suspended.

It is the largest ever safeguarding investigation in UK legal history, with more than 200,000 hours of CCTV footage being reviewed by police.