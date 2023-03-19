Mum ready to sue after black mould left her temporarily deaf

Hairdresser threatens to take legal action against provider

A woman is threatening to take the Housing Executive to court, claiming untreated black mould left her temporarily deaf.

Samantha Miskelly told Sunday Life the damp in her flat had given her fungal infections, chest problems and even caused her to faint.

The mother-of-three feels her only choice is to begin legal proceedings against the housing provider as she claims it hasn’t done anything to address the issue.

“I fell ill and started getting infections. I felt quite run down, and even though I’m a gym goer, I couldn’t sit in the steam room,” she told Sunday Life.

“It was like something was working on me. I thought, ‘Maybe I’m getting hay fever for the first time, or a cold.

“Then it started in my ear. I got an antibiotic, but it didn’t clear it up. It started getting worse and I couldn’t pop my ears like you do on an aeroplane.

“It’s been miserable. I’ve been in terrible pain and I’ve passed out three times in this apartment. I just cried every night to release it and then I went deaf.

“The doctor did a swab of the ear, and [the results] came back as probably being related to mould.”

Black mould in Samantha's house

Samantha, who lives in the Rathcoole area of Co Antrim, believes the problem started with damp on the external side of the wall which came through to the living room.

She said she raised the issue with the Housing Executive last July but was told that it didn’t have the funds to fix the external wall and could only re-plaster the internal side.

Just before Christmas, Samantha noticed black spots appearing in the corners of the living room which bloomed out from the original outbreak.

She claimed she had heard nothing back from the Housing Executive after raising concerns about the impact of the mould on her health.

She said: “I’ve put in for a transfer and I’m going to see my solicitor because there’s nothing else I can do. They have forced me [to this].”

The 48-year-old hairdresser has lived in her current home for the past two years.

She put a lot of time and money into making it her own and even considered buying it.

Samantha said: “It’s a lovely two-bed flat. It’s brilliant for rental and I’ve put a lot into it. I got lovely shiny floors down and I was going to do it all up. I was for buying it, but now I have lost heart and I want out.”

The Housing Executive said: “Work has already taken place, at this property, including replacement of glass in a rear window. However, we have been unable to gain access to complete further work after an appointment was made.

“A kitchen fan will be replaced, a cooker hood serviced and a wall will be treated.

“When this is done, damp reports and cavity wall inspections will be completed and we will carry out any additional, remedial work as necessary.

“We would urge our tenant to contact us and make the necessary access arrangements.”