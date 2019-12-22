Mum saved Coronation Street star Kerri Quinn from angry fans

CORRIE star Kerri Quinn says her mum is waging a one-woman war against trolls by showing off all the nice things people say about her online.

The Belfast actor plays Vicky Jefferies - mum of Weatherfield teen gangster Tyler Jefferies (Will Barnett) - who is caught up in a love triangle involving Robert Preston (Tristan Gemmill) and Michelle Connor (Kym Marsh).

The storyline has ruffled feathers on the cobbles and earlier this year she spoke out about the "hurtful" and "brutal" abuse she'd received over her role.

However, with Christmas upon us Kerri (37) has revealed her mum Cathy Quinn (58) has been a champion of goodwill in showing her all the positive social media comments about her portrayal of Vicky.

She told Sunday Life: "I've been tending not to go on social media lately because I just don't have the temperament to deal with people who are being cruel because they can. I'm quite fiery and don't have the temper for it.

Cathy (58) and Gerard (61) Quinn

"But my mum is great, she's on all the time and has started showing me all the nice things people are saying because you get it into your head the public don't like you but that isn't the case, they actually do seem to like me.

"It's always nice to hear that because it's easier for people to slate you rather than salute you.

"I've had a lot of negative feedback, I think in part due to the nature of the character and how she entered the show, but mum keeps showing me some of the lovely things people have said online.

"I will always feel that I'm capable of more or pick holes in my own performance but sometimes people just don't like the character and find it hard to differentiate between Kerri Quinn the actor and Vicky Jefferies, the character.

"Sometimes then it just becomes a personal attack, I get it that some people don't like the character but then it can be nasty and get a bit personal.

Kerri Quinn as Vicky Jeffries in Coronation Street with Tristan Gemmill (who plays Robert Preston)

"I very nearly snapped at a blogger in a moment of madness a while back who was being really harsh and it could have backfired. That was the moment when I decided I needed to stop engaging online.

"That was my cue to come off Twitter and stuff like that but mum felt I needed to see the positivity. I had got into a funk about the character being hated.

"I felt like I was in a no-win situation with my character, as if I could have gone up and down the cobbles completely naked doing cartwheels and it still wouldn't make people like her.

"I think my mum saw the impact that was having on me and felt I needed to see the positive things people are saying, it's food for the soul.

"She's a geg, you could be lying in bed and she'd be coming in with her phone in the dark trying to read blogs and reviews whilst I'm trying to sleep!

"It's actually great because she really lives it with me which is so sweet.

"She's really just as invested as I am."

Despite being one of the stars of the show in Corrie, Kerri revealed she still sits down with her loved ones, like millions of others, to watch The Street over Christmas.

She added: "I always do watch Corrie over Christmas, usually with my family and friends to get feedback and support.

"I'm always open to a bit of constructive criticism as opposed to people telling you to go and die on social media.

"It's all coming to a head over Christmas. Until last week Vicky was missing and it was funny watching some of the tweets and speculation about whether she is dead, faked her own death, gone back to Ireland and so on.

"It's nice to see people forming their own take on it - all will be revealed over Christmas and it's very dramatic.

"It's just nice it's being talked about to be honest. I've been a fan of Coronation Street for a long time so it's amazing to be in such a good storyline. The feedback has been amazing and people have really been enjoying it and are ready for all to be revealed and tied up.

"I've had people come up to me in the street and ask if I'm alive or dead and come up to me, put their hand on my tummy and say 'well?', it's hilarious.

"All will be revealed is all I can say. I'm excited for people to see how it plays out."