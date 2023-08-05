Mums and dads out in force for Breastival

Belfast mayor delighted to see so many parents backing campaign

Parents with their babies at the Ulster Museum

The annual bash is aimed at helping new mothers and their little ones latch on to breastfeeding with support and information for pregnant women, mothers, partners and supporters.

A week of events concluded in the atrium of the Ulster Museum on Saturday with family-fun activities and dozens of mums nursing their babies.

The festival coincided with World Breastfeeding Week and included talks and workshops, both in-person and online.

Sinn Fein Lord Mayor of Belfast Ryan Murphy was pleased to see plenty of dads in attendance.

He said: “I’m delighted to be at Breastival. I think it’s really important. The more we talk about it, the more we normalise breastfeeding.

“That’s what this festival does and it’s now in its seventh year.

“I had an opportunity to speak to parents and I was delighted to see so many men.

“It’s a normal way of life, so it’s great to see people supporting it and breaking down those barriers.”

After a brief hiatus during the Covid lockdown, Breastival returned last year with a series of events in Derry and Belfast.

Volunteer board member and organiser Claire Flynn said: “It has culminated this year in the festival again taking over the Ulster Museum.

“We were disheartened by the weather on Friday night and wondered how we were going to deal with the tents outside in the wind, but the conditions have lifted and it’s been a really good day.

“There has been a festival feel, so we’ve had messy play and lots of activities for little ones. We’ve also had plenty of families here and they’ve been enjoying and exploring the museum.

“There’s been a real buzz about the museum and it’s been brilliant to see so many breastfeeding babies.

“It used to be just the one event and it has grown over the years to a week-long festival. We have online events too as a legacy of Covid-19.

“We had the lord mayor for the big latch-on in the morning which was great. [It was] just lots of mums and babies in one space, which is what [Breastival] all about. It’s a lovely thing to see.”

According to research from 2016, Northern Ireland has the lowest breastfeeding rate in the UK, sitting at 46.1%.