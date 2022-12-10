Mural in west Belfast celebrates late Blues legend Rab McCullough

The 10ft mural, painted by local artist Glen Molloy and located at the top of Owenvaragh Park, is just metres from Rab’s family home, where he lived with his wife Marion for over 30 years, and close to Andersonstown Leisure Centre where he worked as a lifeguard for many years.

Based on a photo by music photographer, Terry Hanna, the piece was commissioned by Rab’s family as a permanent and fitting memorial to a man who was larger than life.

Commenting on the mural, Rab’s son James said: “My dad was a very humble man — he was never one for any fuss, so it’s hard to know what he would think of it, but for my mum, the family and his friends, this is a fitting tribute for a man who did so much for Belfast, and for people here in this community.”

An iconic figure in the local music scene, Rab was known and loved by people from all parts of Belfast and beyond. During his career, which spanned more than 50 years, he shared stages with AC/DC, Rory Gallagher, Van Morrison and Amy Winehouse’s band, and famously opened for Jimi Hendrix.

He had a huge impact on the Belfast blues scene through his 21-year residency in The Empire Music Hall, paving the way for many other young and upcoming musicians.

Rab’s shock passing following a cardiac arrest in May 2021 sent shockwaves through the local music community.

Artist Glen Molloy said: “I have been a friend of Rab and his family for many years and it was a great honour to be asked to paint him for this project.

“This has been one of the most difficult and rewarding projects of my life. It’s a large piece but aside from the practical complexities of the painting, it was an emotional experience, watching as Rab’s family, friends and fans felt able to connect with him again, in a place so deeply connected with this man we all knew and loved.

"I hope that this will be a place that people can come and remember Rab, and the positive impact he had on this place and everyone he came into contact with. He was truly one of a kind.”