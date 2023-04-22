Murder accused denied bail for a fourth time

ONE of the men charged with murdering Victor Hamilton has been denied bail again.

Mamadu Saido Djalo made his fourth unsuccessful attempt to be freed on Thursday.

The 30-year-old, from Springfield Crescent in west Belfast, faces a single count of murdering Mr Hamilton on July 26 last year.

The 62-year-old was found dead in a pool of blood on the driveway of his home on Orkney Drive in Ballymena.

Charged alongside Djalo are 33-year-old Mario Menezes, from Portmore Street in Portadown, and 41-year-old Michael Hanrahan, from Thomas Street, also in the town.

A PSNI officer told Ballymena Magistrates Court police had launched extradition proceedings for a fourth male allegedly involved in the stabbing who is believed to have fled to Portugal.

The sergeant said the property on Orkney Drive was divided into three flats, with the victim living in one and Djalo and his partner in another.

The court was told that on July 24 there was a burglary at Djalo’s flat, and his partner “would have believed the residents in the other two flats were responsible”.

The officer said police found evidence which suggested Djalo had driven himself and a co-accused in his Range Rover from Portadown to Ballymena, stopping to buy cigarettes and latex gloves on the way, before finishing at Orkney Drive.

Mr Hamilton sustained a single fatal stab wound to his back.

The court was told there was evidence the Range Rover had been driven back to Portadown, allegedly dropping off the defendants at their addresses.

The officer said Djalo leapt from a first-floor window in an effort to evade arrest, and that he was only detained when a police dog became involved.

“When he was arrested, [he said] , ‘I swear I have not done that’,’’ said the sergeant.

Objecting to bail, police said that given the defendant’s links to Portugal, it was feared he could flee Northern Ireland.

A defence solicitor said that Djalo “didn’t deny” his presence at the scene but told police he “wasn’t responsible” for the single stab wound.

He argued that the risk of flight was decreased as Djalo was anxious” to re-establish contact with his children.

He submitted the alleged murdered would “work with the strictest conditions” if freed.

But the judge refused bail and Djalo was remanded back into custody until May 18.