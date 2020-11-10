Murder fears of National Trust boss's family... murder of Catholic girl made Hilary's mum and dad think she could be next

Killing of 18-year-old Catholic girl made my mum and dad think I could be next, says Hilary McGrady

The Northern Irish head of the National Trust has told how a killer sectarian gang struck close to her Co Antrim home 23 years ago.

Hilary McGrady discussed the episode on BBC Radio 4's Desert Island Discs last week, also talking about her work and the impact the Troubles had on her life when she was growing up.

The 54-year-old told the show that when she met her future husband, Frank, in Belfast, she did not take him home to meet her parents for three years because he was a Catholic.

She said her "very, very loyalist" mother and father initially struggled with the relationship.

"I think they kept hoping it was actually going to fizzle out, but it didn't. It only got stronger," she added.

Hilary's parents went on to develop a strong relationship with Frank, but they became worried for the couple's safety when they bought a house in Aghalee, Co Antrim, where they still live.

Two years after they moved to the village, a Catholic girl was shot dead just 100 metres from their home.

Eighteen-year-old Bernadette Martin was killed at the home of her Protestant boyfriend by the Loyalist Volunteer Force. A local man, Trevor McKeown, was later jailed for life.

Bernadette Martin

"This was a very real threat and, not surprisingly, my parents were worried for us," explained Hillary, who has three children.

Growing up, the Troubles were a constant source of worry and pain for the future National Trust chief, but she found respite and a sense of escape through hill-walking.

"It (the violence) was a terrible, insidious thing. Every aspect of your life was put on hold or put into grey mode," she told the show.

Hilary described the signing of the Good Friday Agreement as a crucial step in allowing Northern Ireland to move forward, but she added: "It really worries me now that we are letting that slip away with so much in the press about borders being built again.

"I think we have to do everything in our power to make sure that we do not go back to those dark days because that would be a complete travesty and a dereliction for future generations"

Hilary told Desert Island Discs that while she felt "absolutely British", she was proud of her Irish heritage.

In her wide-ranging conversation with presenter Lauren Laverne, she defended her controversial decision as National Trust boss to put stately homes with links to slavery and colonialism on 'a list of shame'.

Among the 93 historic properties named is Chartwell, Sir Winston Churchill's family home in Kent, which was listed because the former Prime Minister opposed Indian self-government in the 1930s.

"'Really, the link to slavery and colonialism is another layer of information that we want to add into the understanding that we have of our places. It's no more or no less than that," said Hilary.

She also talked about the devastating impact that Covid-19 has had on the trust's 500 properties around the UK, a crisis described as the charity's biggest since the Second World War.

Last month it was announced that 1,300 jobs were to go as the organisation looks to save £100million in the wake of the pandemic.

In response to a question about her favourite National Trust property, Hilary said that was like being asked to choose a favourite child.

In the end, however, she opted for the beautiful Crom estate in Co Fermanagh.

"It is the most peaceful, tranquil, just gorgeous place," she said.

She also told the show that one of her biggest ambitions was to open up Divis mountain to more visitors with more access points at different parts of Belfast.

Among her choices of music were songs by U2 and Snow Patrol, Her luxury items were paint and brushes.