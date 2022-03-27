Murder of Arlene Arkinson under spotlight in BBC documentary

Robert Howard who was found to have murdered Arlene by an inquest

How child killer Robert Howard was able to get away with murdering Tyrone teenager Arlene Arkinson is explored in a new documentary film.

The latest episode of the BBC’s Murder in the Badlands details how the convicted serial rapist escaped justice for the 1994 killing and secret burial of the Castlederg girl. He died in an English jail in 2015 where he was serving a life sentence for the murder of another teenage girl.

It hears from Arlene’s sister Kathleen alongside journalists who covered the case and her family’s ongoing fight for justice.

The 15-year-old was last seen in the company of Howard on the night of August 14, 1994 when he picked her up along her friend Donna Quinn to go to a disco in Bundoran, Co Donegal.

Despite police being told Arlene was last seen with Howard, he was not arrested and questioned by detectives until 46 days after her disappearance.

It’s believed Howard, known as the Wolfman because he came from Wolfhill in Co Laois, used that time to destroy evidence that would prove he murdered her and to establish alibis for the night in question.

Des Doherty, the Arkinson family solicitor, said lies told by Pat Quinn, who was Howard’s partner at the time, and her daughter Donna, who was Arlene’s friend, were “catastrophic” for the initial police investigation.

Last year Pat Quinn (77) slammed the door on a Sunday Life reporter when we asked her why she covered for child rapist Howard at his request when they were questioned in the days and weeks after Arlene’s disappearance. The pair were damned by Coroner Brian Sherrard’s report into the case.

The coroner’s report detailed how Pat Quinn lied for her then partner Howard, telling officers that he returned that night at a few minutes before 3am.

In fact the child rapist, who was on bail for a series of violent sexual offences against another teenager at the time he killed Arlene, didn’t return to the house until 9am.

Quinn gave evidence at the inquest that Howard had told her to say this, which she believed was to cover for not being home in time for his bail curfew. When questioned at the inquest about not telling the truth about Howard’s movements, she said it was a “white lie”.

Journalist Susan McKay tells the Murder in the Badlands programme “serious alarm bells” should have rung when police knew Howard was the last adult with Arlene.

Former Sunday Life deputy editor Darwin Templeton adds: “I think the key opportunities were missed in those 12 to 14 days after Arlene went missing.”

“There were individual officers working really hard to try and join the dots and find out what happened.”

PSNI Detective Superintendent Jason Murphy said of the investigation: “In cases of missing persons it’s always very difficult to assess whether a crime may have been committed or if the individual is in fact missing.”

Howard eventually stood trial for Arlene’s murder at Belfast Crown Court but was acquitted by the jury.

An inquest into her death last year found that she was murdered by Howard on the night she went missing.

Howard died aged 71 in the high security Frankland prison where he was serving a life sentence for the murder of a teenager in 2001.

Howard went to his grave having never revealed the location of Arlene’s body.

Murder in the Badlands: The Murder of Arlene Arkinson airs on BBC One Northern Ireland at 10.35pm on Monday