Murphy pays fiver for personal use of Stormont car

Stormont Finance chief Conor Murphy has paid back almost a FIVER to taxpayers after taking his ministerial car for personal use.

The Sinn Fein Minister replenished the public purse after using his official vehicle on a Sunday.

But the reason for his trip has not been revealed.

And the exact amount involved was £4.36.

In a written Assembly question, TUV leader Jim Allister asked the Finance Minister "whether he made use of his ministerial car on Sunday, February 6 this year for private use."

The query was marked as a "priority written" question.

Mr Murphy replied: "Yes, I have reimbursed the Department of Finance the costs incurred, £4.36."

Asked why the veteran republican politician needed to use the car on the day in question and would a Minister usually have access to their Ministerial car on a Sunday, there was no reply from the Department.

Sunday Life also asked how the sum involved was so small and whether there are circumstances in which Ministers can use their official cars, there was also no response.

Mr Allister declined to make any comment.

A TUV spokesman said, however: "Given it's such a small sum we aren't sure. It was a cheap taxi whatever the distance was."

In November last year the then Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill was criticised after it emerged she used a ministerial car to take “a significant detour” to a Sinn Fein event in Dublin.

The information also emerged after a written question to the Finance Ministe Conor Murphy, from the TUV leader Jim Allister.

He asked in what circumstances ministerial vehicles could be used, and if Ms O’Neill had been driven to Dublin for a party political event on September 24,2020

The answer stated that official transport can be used “for any purpose in connection with their Ministerial duties” but “must not be used for journeys on party, constituency or private business, except if such business takes place en-route between two official engagements”.

It added that Ms O’Neill “was between official engagements” when she travelled to Dublin in the Ministerial car.