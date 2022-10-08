Music against homelessness: Local stars including Brian Kennedy rock Europa Hotel in Belfast Telegraph gig

Charity concert raises cash in aid of those living on the streets

A host of homegrown stars rocked Belfast’s Europa Hotel on Saturday night in the Belfast Telegraph’s first ever Music Against Homelessness concert.

The gig saw local heroes like Brian Kennedy and Dea Matrona performing to raise much-needed cash for the rough sleeping charity Simon Community Northern Ireland.

Playing intimate acoustic sets to a 400-strong crowd they were joined by fellow Northern Irish artists Odhran Murphy, Gareth Dunlop and Eddie Booth. Commitments star Andrew Strong was also on the bill.

Belfast warbler Brian Kennedy (55), who was headlining the show, said: “No one chooses to be homeless and we put the fundraising concert together to raise much needed funds and awareness."

The show, in partnership with the Belfast Telegraph and Sunday Independent newspapers, was vital in highlighting the growing problem of homelessness amid the cost of living crisis according to Simon Community chief executive Jim Dennison.

He said: “In our 50th year we are seeing levels of homelessness increase as the cost of living pushes everyday people to make disturbing choices between heating their homes or feeding their families.

“Now more than ever we need to raise greater awareness on the issues of homelessness, poverty, and their related health consequences.

“By partnering with Music Against Homelessness we wanted to give a voice to the people homelessness affects, put a spotlight on those who work tirelessly in the sector to bring about change and highlight our charity’s impact in ending homelessness.

“One project that the money raised will help support is our Creating Homes initiative that will see our charity purchase and manage 50 properties for clients ready to live independently.”

Edward McCann, Director of Publishing Operations at parent company Mediahuis Ireland, said: "Homelessness is a growing problem in our society and it's great to raise money and awareness for the Simon Community. It was also a fantastic night of music at a great venue.

"Thanks to all the musicians for giving their time so generously, to the Hastings group and sponsor Starbucks. Also, a big thanks to Barry Egan and Lucy Dougan from Mediahuis for their determination in making this event happen. A special mention must also go to John Rogers for bringing together so many brilliant musicians on the night.

"We very much hope this is just the beginning and look forward to next year."