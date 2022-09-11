My day with the wise and witty Queen

The sad passing of the Queen after 70 years of public service has provided a moment of reflection for many across these islands and across the world as people recall memorable historical events they witnessed on TV from their living rooms or personal memories they have of a time when they met the Queen.

My mind is brought back to June 2014 when, just three weeks into the job as lord mayor of Belfast, I hosted the Queen for lunch in Belfast City Hall.

With the world’s media crowded into the grounds, I can still remember how nervous I felt; the pressure I was putting on myself to get things absolutely right and the pressure of the occasion given there was a quiet assumption that this would be the Queen’s final formal visit to the city.

As I look back now, and at the photos in particular, it feels surreal.

Never did I think, growing up in Ardoyne and as someone who firmly believes that all of us are born equal, that I would make a speech I wrote to the Queen, hear her respond and then sit beside her as we had lunch and talked.

But it did happen and it is a memory I will never forget.

Read more The Belfast teen who could have killed the Queen

The truth is I went into the experience with a number of presumptions about how the day would be. I expected it to be stressful, stuffy, stilted and awkward. I was wrong.

The day went in a flash and I found myself in the enjoyable company of a lady who was thoughtful, responsive, wise and witty.

She immediately made an effort to put me at ease and we walked together into City Hall smiling.

She asked me how I was finding the job as a young woman and also asked about my family — if I had any sisters — sharing a short and heartfelt remark about how close she and Princess Margaret were.

When I asked how she got through having so many formal lunches and dinners, she gave me advice on how to make it look as if you have eaten more than you actually had.

She prompted Prince Philip to make light of the ridiculously high-heeled shoes I was wearing, which made us all smile.

What I remember and admired the most, however, was the genuine interest she showed in each of the guests I had invited to join us at the table.

She had clearly spent time reading up on them and took time to talk and listen to each of these unsung heroes, making them feel valued and appreciated.

Looking back at my time spent in politics, I was lucky to have had a number of memorable experiences and encounters.

As tributes to the Queen continue, my lasting memory is of spending time in the company of a lovely lady who defied my expectations.

÷ Nichola Mallon was the SDLP lord mayor of Belfast from 2014 to 2015 and MLA for North Belfast from 2016 to last May