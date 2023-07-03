‘My royal portrait is a thank you to people of NI who have been so welcoming’

Sudanese artist seeking asylum with her daughter says piece was inspired by kindness shown to them both since they arrived

Omaima Ahmed Mohamed with her portrait of the King and Queen

A talented Sudanese artist who fled to Northern Ireland with her teenage daughter to seek asylum has painted a portrait of the King and Queen to mark the coronation.

Omaima Ahmed Mohamed sought sanctuary here with her 14-year-old daughter Wiam last October and has been living in a hotel in Belfast ever since.

Working hard to establish her artistic reputation, she is to stage an exhibition of her work in the city next month.

However, as the country celebrated the coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla in May, Omaima wanted to honour the royal couple with a portrait.

“I wanted to do the portrait because of how the people here have protected me and gave me a safe place to stay and a new life,” she explained.

“I wanted to help celebrate with them and I’m really happy with how the painting has turned out and I hope the royal couple like it.”

Omaima Ahmed Mohamed's gratitude-inspired portrait of the King and Queen

Omaima fled her home country for safety reasons and watched in horror recently as civil war broke out again because of a vicious power struggle within the country’s military leadership.

Worried about family members, she could only sit and wait for news.

“It is a very bad situation in my country. There are a lot of guns in the city and a lot of old people and children have died,’’ she said.

“I had my sister and brother-in-law and their children living in Khartoum, in the middle of it, and all I could do was contact them through WhatsApp, but the internet network was not good.

“When I did speak to them, I could hear the shooting and it was really difficult.

“They couldn’t move or go out because there was gunfire everywhere. My heart is with them and I think about them and pray for them all the time.

“When in 2018 the people rose up in glorious revolution against the former regime that ruled Sudan for 30 years, we hoped that freedom, justice, equality and change would prevail, and for a democratic system of government.

“But after the war all our hopes and dreams turned into anxiety, fear and grief for our people and our country.

“We stand with them, in our hearts, calling for an end to war and calling for peace. No to war, yes to peace.”

Omaima Ahmed Mohamed and her daughter Wiam

Despite fleeing the danger, it was not easy for Omaima to take her young daughter to a country where she knew no one and could not speak the language. But Omaima, who speaks excellent English, is grateful for the welcome she has received in Belfast as she applies for asylum.

“It was hard for me to leave my country, my family, my friends, my memories and all the familiar places I belonged to and grew up in, to start a new life from scratch. I left everything behind, as I left a part of my family — my brothers and their children — and it wasn’t easy for me to leave.

“I went with my daughter into the unknown, but I found Belfast a quiet and beautiful city. Its people have nice personalities and I feel safe among them.

“My daughter didn’t know English and is a little bit shy, so it was so difficult for her. She can’t understand what the teacher says in school, but we had no choice and had to leave for our own safety.”

Living with danger is something that Omaima did all of her life simply because she was an artist.

She graduated from the College of Fine Arts at Sudan University of Science and Technology with a Bachelor’s degree in art and went on to achieve a Master’s in sculpture in 2017.

She worked as a restorer of antiques in the National Museum of Sudan and taught in the College of Fine and Applied Arts from 2013 to 2022.

A sculpture by Omaima Ahmed Mohamed

An activist in the field of women’s and children’s rights, the main theme of her expressionist art is the woman’s personality.

The sinister reasons behind her decision to flee, however, is something Omaima is not comfortable talking about.

Being an artist in a Muslim country, where art is regarded as sinful, presents many difficulties — but she persevered.

“The Sudan government didn’t like artists, as it is not allowed in Islam, and when I was at university they came and broke all of my work,’’ she said.

“I had done a sculpture of a statue and it was broken too.

“I really faced a lot of problems and had to remake my art.

“I have shown my paintings in more than 30 group exhibitions and have had five solo exhibitions of sculpture and painting, one of which is in Belfast.”

Omaima discovered support with Multi-Ethnic Sports and Cultures NI (MSCNI), which was set up by Sunday Life Spirit of NI winner Jahswill Emmanuel to help refugees and migrants integrate into society.

She joined an eight-week course called ‘Women’s Empowerment for Asylum Seekers and Refugees’ run by MSCNI, which also offered her a room to use as an art studio for her paintings and sculptures.

“The women in my paintings yearn for justice, equality and the pursuit of justice,’’ she said.

Omaima is showcasing her work at a pop-up exhibition at the Ulster University in the Cathedral Quarter, Belfast, on July 6.

She plans to present her portrait of King Charles and Queen Camilla to Lord Lieutenant of Belfast Dame Fionnuala Jay-O’Boyle.