My wife laughs at my 'sex symbol' status: Adrian Dunbar

Enniskillen actor Adrian blindsided by attention

Line of Duty star Adrian Dunbar has revealed his wife laughs at his growing status as a sex symbol.

The Enniskillen actor, who returns as Superintendent Ted Hastings in season six of the hit show next Sunday, said he was "blindsided" by the attention he has received from women over the role.

Asked about his growing status as a pin-up, he replied: "Everyone likes a man in a uniform, don't they?

"I was blindsided by that. I thought there would be a lot of things that would come off the back of this part, but definitely not being a sex symbol.

"Maybe it has to do with the fact Ted's out there. There he is in his uniform, he has all this moral authority and I think that sometimes women like a challenge."

The Enniskillen actor admitted in yesterday's Daily Telegraph that his wife Anna Nygh was "sanguine" about the attention.

With wife Anna Nygh

"She was an actress herself, so she realises it comes with the territory. She thinks it's humorous. She gets a laugh out of it," he said.

He also gave an insight into how the couple have spent lockdown at their home in Highgate in London, with him spending his time reading, cooking and doing odd jobs while Anna has been using Duolingo to learn French.

The 62-year-old created a space designed like a French cafe he calls 'croissant corner' in his office and got "really into gardening… I did about three or four months of really heavy-duty gardening at the start of lockdown, but I kind of ran out of steam".

Applications to join police forces are said to have increased thanks to the popularity of the show, with his character Ted a hit with all fans.

With co-stars Vicky McClure and Martin Compston

Adrian said: "We know that the ordinary coppers do like it. I think they get a buzz out of it. Certainly, from the police I've met, if they recognise me on the street they give me a thumbs-up. They all like Ted. I think they all know somebody who is a bit like him.

"People want to believe there's someone like Ted out there. He's got all this moral rectitude and on the other hand he's flawed himself."

His Northern Irish colloquialisms in the show have also been a big talking point, most famously "I didn't float up the Lagan in a bubble".

Adrian has revealed some came from his late father Sean, saying: "All the 'mother of God' stuff is definitely my father. Sometimes he wouldn't even say 'Mother of God' - he'd say 'Mother…' and we would know how to finish it off."

He also hopes to return to singing again with the band he formed with pals called Adie Dunbar and the Jonahs.

"I've been singing all of my life, one way or another," he said. At school he played in a three-piece country band. Later he took up guitar and sang backing vocals for an Elvis impersonator.

"It was very good. We performed all over Ireland. We got into Wales and we went to New York in 1978 or '79."

The act was so successful he quit his first job at an abattoir, where he had been working for three years. However, he later left the band to join the Guildhall School of Music & Drama.

Revealing he wants to record new songs, he added: "It's important to keep in your creative head as much as you can as an actor, so in the downtimes you've still got to stay creative.

"I love music and hopefully I'll be able to do something with it. I just have to find time to get into the studio and record a few songs.

"Maybe we'll get Ted's Christmas Album together."

In his next TV project he may return to a policing role as he is in discussions with ITV to star as a retired cop in a new drama series.

÷Line of Duty returns on Sunday March 21 at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer