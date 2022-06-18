Myleene Klass reveals IRA bomb fears as a child

Star wants her kids to grow up aware of current affairs

POP star Myleene Klass has revealed she talks about the news with her young kids — after being terrified seeing the horrors of the Troubles on TV as a child.

She said she was so disturbed and in the dark about IRA bomb attacks in England growing up that she didn’t want her two daughters to experience the same worries.

Myleene (44) explained: “As a child, whenever it was time for me to go to bed, I’d take an interest in the news, mainly so I could stay downstairs a bit longer. ‘It’s really important,’ I’d insist.

“But what I saw could also be very confusing, because we didn’t ever discuss it.

“I always wondered why, during the Troubles in Ireland, whenever the newsreaders were talking about the IRA or Gerry Adams, they’d show a darkened room with a plant on top of a filing cabinet and use a weird, automated-sounding voice.

“My parents didn’t explain why this was (it was because the BBC had banned interviews with representatives of Sinn Fein and several other pro-republican groups).

“And somehow that made it even scarier at a time when you would walk down Oxford Street and there were no bins because the IRA were putting bombs in them.”

The former Hear’Say girl band singer has two daughters, Hero Harper and Ava Bailey, with her Irish ex, Graham Quinn, and said she decided to be open with them about all the horrors that go on in the world.

Myleene stated: “It’s always been really important to me to explain what’s happening in the news as best as I can to my girls.

“There are many people who think you should turn it off the second children walk in the room — especially if it’s sad or bad news — but I don’t understand that.

“You’re attaching your emotion to whatever is being reported, but actually, not knowing the full story can be far scarier.

“How you talk about the news with your children is always the crucial thing.

“There are plenty of things happening today that are also discomfiting enough without picking up half-truths and creating worst-case scenarios in your imagination that are far worse than the reality.”

“So it’s important to me to talk to my girls about what’s going on and what it all really means.”

Myleene has just brought out a new parenting help guide called They Don’t Teach This at School in which she details her tips for making kids aware of current affairs.

She added: “Allow your children access to the news but control how they get it.

“Talk about difficult stories and make sure they understand the context. Lots of events are hard enough for adults to process, let alone children, but it’s good to find a way to talk about things so they are able to share their worries and fears rather than keeping it all bottled up.”