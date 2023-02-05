Natalie McNally murder: Accused’s YouTube alibi

32-year-old claimed livestream put him in the clear before admitting it was pre-recorded

This is the video gaming session Natalie McNally’s boyfriend claimed he was playing at the time police believe the mum-to-be was brutally stabbed to death in her own home.

Stephen McCullagh’s alibi was pored over by cops, leading to his re-arrest and a charge of murder.

But the 32-year-old insists he had nothing to do with Natalie’s killing and was at home on the night of December 18.

The YouTube stream showing him playing the video game Grand Theft Auto: Vice City while wearing a Santa hat at the top right of the screen is a vital pillar in the prosecution case.

It was heavily referenced during his first appearance in court on Thursday.

A tweet promoting the livestream

The hour-long hearing was told he was initially arrested after finding Natalie’s body at her home on Silverwood Green in Lurgan on the evening of Monday, December 19.

But he was ruled out as a suspect days later because of the six-hour livestream alibi, which remains on YouTube.

It was streamed at the time when cops believe Ms McNally was stabbed to death.

Police went into detail about why they believe that session was staged and why they had concluded, with the help of experts, that it had been pre-recorded and played out as if it was live.

“He spoke throughout, continually, but did not speak to the people who were responding live,” said Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness.

“He did not interact with anyone at the time and he essentially formed a monologue with his own music and commentary of the game.

“We became aware that you could pre-record and stream as if live.”

Stephen McCullagh playing videogames during the livestream

The court was told once McCullagh was redesignated as a suspect, an analysis of his computer confirmed that broadcast did not take place on the date in question.

Senior cop Neil McGuinness said he had a written statement from McCullagh, a part-time Belfast Telegraph employee, accepting the livestream was recorded days before.

In that statement, the YouTuber, who has tens of thousands of followers, denied any involvement in his partner’s murder — insisting he was at home, was drinking and had fallen asleep.

The hearing also heard how close McCullagh had become to Natalie’s family after her death.

A forensics team at McCullagh's house in Lisburn — © Kevin Scott

After he was refused bail and returned to custody, they appealed for privacy to allow them to “grieve privately”.

“Over the past six weeks, we have opened our home and our hearts to the media, politicians, church leaders, campaign groups and the wider public,’’ they said in a statement.

“We did so in our determined quest for justice for our Natalie and baby Dean.

“We have also used our platform to call for an immediate end to violence against women and girls.

“We cannot thank you all enough for your steadfast support that has carried us through.”

McCullagh is currently in custody

Parents Noel and Bernie first spoke to Sunday Life about the enormity of their loss — not only of a daughter but also a grandson — just after Christmas.

“The bottom has fallen out of our world. I don’t see any future any more,’’ said Noel.

“Things will never be the same again because she is not here,’’ added Bernie.

“Natalie was no fuss, no drama. She just got on with life and that was it.

“She would say to me, ‘Would you wise up, mammy? Just get on with it’.

“She was a private wee person and liked her own space.

“But we are from a big family, and she loved being part of it.”

“She didn’t complain about anything. She really wanted to help people. She was a lovely girl, no doubt about it,’’ added Noel.

Natalie McNally who was killed in December

Since losing their daughter, Noel and Bernie have been tireless in their campaign for justice.

“I would like Natalie’s legacy to be... by speaking out, if it saves one woman, it would be worth it,’’ Noel previously told Sunday Life.

“We just don’t want this coming to someone else’s door.”

GAA fans will today pay a special tribute to Natalie’s loved ones in what has been described as a “show of solidarity”. It will take place during Armagh’s clash with Mayo at the Athletic Grounds in Armagh. On the 32nd minute, both sets of supporters will be asked to join in with a minute’s applause.

In response to the news, Natalie’s brother Niall posted on Twitter: “This is as important as ever. The fight goes on. We’ll still be seeing you there.”

McCullagh, circled, at rally for Natalie in Lurgan

In an interview in the Irish News, he said: “It means the world to us. I remember last year I was organising the tickets for the Armagh-Tyrone game and then I realised I forgot about Natalie.

“It completely slipped my mind, but I got her one in the end and we were able to enjoy that day.

“It was a great day and we hope for better days ahead. Unfortunately, Natalie won’t be there to enjoy them with us. That’s the sad reality of it.

“We just hope that we can carry her message with us to Armagh matches in the future. We have plans to do that.

“We’re getting a flag made with her face on it to bring to every match and help to spread the word.”