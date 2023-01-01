Natalie McNally murder: ‘If you murder somebody, do you go home and act normally?’

Natalie McNally with her dad Noel at Goodison Park, home to Everton Football club

As the hunt for Natalie McNally’s killer enters a third week – a new plea to end her family’s torment.

Dozens of detectives are involved in this very fast-moving investigation. Sunday Life understands the team is 80-strong.

The officer in charge, Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness, says they are dedicating "considerable time and resources" to the inquiry.

And he vowed that will continue "for the foreseeable future".

Despite a number of appeals now, a key suspect captured on CCTV on the night Natalie was killed in her Lurgan home has yet to come forward.

Wearing a hoodie and carrying a rucksack, he was picked up walking into Silverwood Green that Sunday at 8.52pm.

He leaves again just over half-an-hour later at 9.30pm.

So far two men, both aged 32, have been arrested over Natalie’s murder, but no-one has been charged.

Sunday Life understands the first man detained on Monday, December 19 and released unconditionally is no longer a suspect.

A second person arrested on the Wednesday, December 21, was released on police bail pending further inquiries.

Specially trained detectives continue to keep in close contact with Natalie’s family, keeping them updated on any developments.

Crucial to this case will be any evidence gathered at the scene – the home where Natalie should have felt most safe.

Police have said little on what valuable forensics may have uncovered there and whether that includes a murder weapon.

Parents Noel and Bernie McNally, and Natalie’s brothers, have taken comfort from the support of the community and the many visitors that have called to their home.

In terms of the investigation, they have nothing but praise for the team.

“I know the police get a bad press, but I know they are doing everything they can and we have full confidence in them,’’ says Bernie McNally.

Her husband Noel adds: "And they have reassured us. Police have been absolutely fantastic and the liaison officers are beautiful people. And I felt so sorry for those women who had to come in here and tell us our Natalie had been murdered – who wants that job?”

The couple say there was nothing in the run-up to their daughter’s death that would have caused them any concern.

On top of being totally bereft, they are also baffled as to why someone would want to take Natalie’s life, and in such a brutal way.

They are convinced someone must know something about her killer.

“Others must know this person. You don’t murder somebody and go home and act normally, do you?’’ says Noel.

“He’s bound to have said something, some wee thing. He’s going to come into the house and be distressed, shaking or something.”

But wife Bernie adds: “I don’t think he (the killer) has a conscience. Remember he just left our Natalie there.”

This couple are full of what-ifs.

“Our Natalie was so independent, so strong, she lived in that wee house. We’re thinking now why didn’t we get her cameras or something?’’ says Bernie.

“I feel - why didn’t I make her stay (with parents) that night?"

Noel adds: “She was such a good girl. Even if she did a wee thing on someone or said something to someone, she wouldn’t do that anyway, but why would someone want to kill her? It’s tearing us apart.”

Crimestoppers have put up a £20,000 reward for any information that leads to the culprit’s arrest and conviction.

As new pictures were released of would-be-mum Natalie, people flooded social media too.

“Beautiful girl. Get him before he does it again… Shocking,’’ said one woman.

“Praying for Natalie and Dean (her unborn son). Hope they are close at finding her killer,’’ another posted.

One simply said: “Someone is bound to know him?’’

Natalie’s brothers have also called for her killer to "do the decent thing" and turn himself him.

“We are all completely devastated that she is no longer with us and really can’t believe we will never see her beautiful smile or hear her infectious laugh again,’’ said Niall McNally.

“We were all looking forward to welcoming the family’s first grandchild and nephew or niece into the world next year.

“Her killer has denied Nats the opportunity of being a mummy. We are devastated that we will never meet Natalie’s baby."

Anyone with information can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or police directly by calling 101 and quoting reference number 2127.