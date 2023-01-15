Natalie McNally murder: ‘It’s a horrible feeling living here knowing killer is still out there’

Community living in fear as the murderer of pregnant woman Natalie McNally remains on the loose

Natalie and dad Noel outside the home she was murdered in

Neighbours of murdered mum-to-be Natalie McNally have spoken about their fears over the brutal slaying on their own doorstep.

It’s four weeks since the 32-year-old was stabbed to death in her own home in Lurgan and a man-hunt is still underway for her killer.

As that round-the-clock investigation enters a fifth week, our exclusive pictures show forensics still scouring her house for clues in recent days.

The property in Silverwood Green remains under police guard as they try to piece together as full a picture as they can of Natalie’s final moments.

“Our investigation continues, and I want to assure you that we remain steadfast in our determination to bring Natalie’s killer to justice. Painstaking forensic enquiries have been carried out, and indeed will continue,” Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness tells Sunday Life.

Natalie, who moved into the stylish development three years ago, was killed on the night of the World Cup final between France and Argentina. Her lifeless body was only discovered 24 hours later on the Monday, December 19, by her distraught boyfriend.

Fifteen weeks pregnant, she was expecting a son, Dean - a name already chosen by the excited mum and her partner.

A mother, who moved in at the same time, has spoken to Sunday Life about the scene that unfolded after her body was found.

“It was scary. None of us slept that night just not knowing,” she recalls.

Another neighbour recalls: “I just saw two ambulances flying in followed by three police cars. I initially thought somebody had a heart attack but I kept looking out and says (to the wife) `there’s something going on?’

“The next morning, I started seeing it on the phone that someone had been found dead.”

Coincidently, the man we spoke to went to school with Natalie when they were younger.

“We hadn’t spoken properly for about 10 years. She was a lovely girl, very pleasant. To be honest, the last person you would expect this to happen to and for it to be so close to home. It’s just devastating,’’ he says.

Police believe Natalie knew her killer and there had been some form of pre-existing relationship.

Fresh CCTV footage has been released of a key suspect walking directly towards her front door on the Sunday night she lost her life.

“We came back the same time he was leaving the street (man on CCTV), but we didn’t see him,’’ says another neighbour.

“I don’t know how he walked away so calmly to be honest.”

Police at the murder scene

Despite police moving to allay fears the nerves are clear here – and some have erected cameras to try and make themselves feel safer.

“I’ve a wee girl, she’s not sleeping or nothing. But what can you do?. Everyone’s afraid, they’re just locking their doors. It’s a horrible feeling living here and knowing the killer is still out there.”

So far there have been three arrests, but no-one has been charged. A 46-year-old man detained in the South Belfast area on Friday has now been released pending further enquiries.

On Saturday in Liverpool there was a special tribute to the murdered would-be mum which was watched by members of her family in the stadium.

The tribute to Natalie at Everton's home ground, Goodison Park

Natalie’s face flashed up on the large screens at Goodison Park during Everton’s home game against Southhampton. She was a lifelong fan of Everton and went to games with her dad Noel.

A photo of both standing smiling outside the ground, which has now become so familiar to so many, was shown as a mark of respect.

Natalie’s parents are still doing all they can to ensure no-one forgets who there daughter was, and that her killer is still out there.

“How can any brute just walk in and killer her? Then to just leave her there (in the house), not ring an ambulance. He left her lying there like a piece of meat,’’ dad Noel said.