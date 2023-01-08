Natalie McNally murder: Killer ‘acted on spur of moment’ and failed to clean up murder scene

Police increasingly convinced knife attack wasn’t premeditated

Detectives hunting the killer of pregnant Natalie McNally suspect she may have been killed on the spur of the moment.

Sources close to the case have also confirmed that there was no attempt to forensically clean the murder scene, again heavily suggesting the fatal knife attack was not premeditated.

Sunday Life has learned that a key aspect of the investigation centres around a rucksack the killer was seen wearing on CCTV before he entered and after he left Natalie’s home on December 18. Cops want to know what was inside and why he brought it to the property on Silverwood Green in Lurgan.

They have dismissed speculation that the murder weapon, which has been recovered, and cleaning items were among the rucksack contents.

Police searches at Silverwood Golf Club on Friday

According to insiders one possible theory is that it contained a change of clothes. The slain 32-year-old’s front door was also left open, strongly indicating she was expecting a visitor. When the unidentified male entered the property a row is believed to have broken out between the pair. It was then that the killer took a knife from the kitchen and used it to stab Natalie, who was 15 weeks pregnant. He left immediately afterwards having been in his victim’s home for less than 40 minutes.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness said: “The rucksack worn by the man in the CCTV is of great interest to me. I want to know what was inside it, what was taken into Natalie’s house and what was taken out of her house?

“I am keen to trace where this rucksack is and I would ask people to jog their memories and recall if they saw anyone carrying a rucksack on the night of Sunday 18 December.

Natalie McNally with her mother Bernie and dad Noel

“I would also ask people to consider if a rucksack that is normally in a home or with someone they know but that is no longer there. Do you know of someone leaving or returning with a rucksack on Sunday 18 December?”

Detectives have arrested two men in connection with the killing — a 32-year-old male who was released unconditionally and is no longer a suspect, and a second 32-year-old man who is on police bail pending further enquiries.

Natalie was an avid social media user and specialist police officers who are trawling her Twitter and Facebook accounts are hopeful that these may lead to a breakthrough.

So far the PSNI has conducted 200 house-to-house inquiries, seized 3,000 hours of CCTV footage and sent 50 items for forensic examination. They have also searched the Silverwood Golf Course close to her home and her place of work.

Natalie's brothers (from left) Declan, Niall and Brendan during the Stormont vigil — © PA

Detectives will revisit the murder scene today in an effort to “jog memories”.

Natalie is the fourth woman in Northern Ireland in the past year to be murdered in her own home.

Last year this newspaper revealed how Northern Ireland has the joint highest femicide rate in Europe with 0.43 killings occurring for every 100,000 inhabitants. This is three times the figure for England and Wales.

A vigil at Stormont on Thursday in support of the McNally family and to highlight the frightening level of domestic violence in Northern Ireland attracted the support of politicians and relatives of women who have been murdered.

CCTV footage of the prime suspect in Natalie McNally's murder

Among those in attendance were Joanne Dorrian, whose sister Lisa Dorrian was killed and disappeared in 2005, and Claire Dornan whose sister Jennifer was killed in 2019.

Speaking at the event, Natalie’s brother Declan McNally told the crowd: “Whatever differences of opinions there are in this country we know there is no difference of opinion and everybody wants to see an end to violence against women and girls.

“Everybody in society has to redouble our efforts to end violence against women and girls in memory of our sister Natalie.”