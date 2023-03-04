Natalie McNally’s family among attendees at Belfast Women’s Day rally, which hears calls for return of Stormont

Family members of murder victim Natalie McNally were among hundreds who took to the streets of Belfast on Saturday for the annual International Women’s Day march.

Speakers at the rally called for MLAs to “get back to work” and accused politicians of ignoring the needs of women suffering from domestic abuse, sexual harassment, homelessness and the cost-of-living crisis.

Supporters of women’s rights turned up from across Northern Ireland to call for the return of the Executive.

Those attending included the dad, brother and other relatives of 32-year-old Natalie McNally who was stabbed to death in her Lurgan home in December. She was 15 weeks pregnant with a baby boy.

A 32-year-old man has been charged with her murder.

Emma McCann and Caoimhe Kinghan, two of those who staged a 12-week work-in to protest against the closure of Regina Coeli House, said Stormont had utterly failed homeless women.

“We ended our occupation after we met with the then Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey,” they said.

“She promised us that a like-for-like facility would open in May of 2022. She told us that we might be able to apply for the jobs in that facility. It is now March 2023 and there is no like-for-like replacement.

“So, this International Women’s Day, we need to challenge those in power. They will make big shows of their backing for women’s equality. But they need to be judged on the basis of what they do.”

Disability rights activist Joanne Sansom said people had been let down by the constant threat of or failure to govern and deliver on the issues that matter, namely health, education, housing, employment and climate change.

“In the fightback to achieve what we deserve we need a long-term government that is no longer collapsible via a one-party veto. In other words, a stable local government that functions holistically with us, for us to meet the collective needs of our society together,” she said.

Helen Crickard of march organisers Reclaim the Agenda said the event was the culmination of a year of campaigning.

“We are calling on the politicians to get back to work and deliver on pledges to protect women and children,” she added.