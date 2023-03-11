Natalie McNally’s family guests of honour at Everton

Murdered mum-to-be’s relatives watch game from directors’ box

THE family of Natalie McNally were treated as honoured guests at Goodison Park yesterday.

Members of the murdered mum-to-be’s family circle watched a match in the directors’ box and wore special shirts with Natalie’s name and age, 32, on the back.

Her brother, Niall, shared images of the group on Twitter and thanked the club before heading off to the game against Brentford. “We are overwhelmed with messages of support — not only from Everton supporters but supporters of all football clubs, and we thank every one of them as it has brought our family great comfort,” he said.

The gesture was widely praised, including by the sister of missing Lisa Dorrian, who called it “amazing”.

A notice of condolence to Natalie was also placed in the matchday programme. It read: “Taken on December 18, 2022. Loving daughter Noel and Bernie, sister to Brendan, Declan and Niall. Rest in Power”.

The mother-to-be, from Lurgan, was a devoted Toffees fan, and the club put up a tribute to her on the big screen in the ground earlier this year.

Everton FC had already said it was planning to bring the family over for a match along with a meeting with club and Ireland captain Seamus Coleman.

Natalie was killed in her home in Lurgan on December 18 last year. She was 15 weeks pregnant at the time of her death.

Her partner, Lisburn man Stephen McCullagh, is charged with her murder and is currently on remand in Maghaberry Prison, having been refused bail at the High Court last week.

The 33-year-old, who was the father of the baby Natalie was carrying, denies killing her.