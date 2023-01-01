Natalie McNally’s family make grief-stricken plea: ‘Please help us find monster who killed our beautiful daughter’

Parents of expectant mum lay bare pain of losing their only girl (32)… and the grandson they never got to meet

The grief-stricken parents of murdered mum-to-be Natalie McNally have pleaded for the “monster” responsible to do the right thing and hand himself in.

Noel and Bernie McNally lay bare their pain just days after bidding a final farewell to their only daughter who was 15 weeks pregnant when she was stabbed to death.

“I always thought the worst thing could happen is one of my children dying before me, but for one of them to be murdered, so brutally, and a grandson,’’ says Natalie’s dad Noel.

“We can’t imagine why someone would do this to anyone, let alone our daughter. How could someone be so evil?”

“The hardest thing to bear is the thought of her last few minutes of life. For one moment to be here so happy, the next, to be dead,’’ adds Bernie.

“Anybody who knows us knows we love children. We’ve been robbed of everything.”

The McNallys spoke to Sunday Life from their home in Craigavon where sons Brendan, Declan and Niall are also trying to comprehend what has just happened.

As painful as it is, they decided to speak out to let people know how their lives have been torn apart. They also shared with us previously unseen photos of Natalie — painting a fuller picture of a life that was so cruelly cut short.

She was a fiercely independent young woman who loved her job in marketing, her home in Silverwood Green, Lurgan, and her animals — dog River and cats Yoko and Stormzy.

And the 32-year-old didn’t let the restrictions that came with type 1 diabetes hold her back either.

“Natalie was no fuss, no drama, just got on with life and that was it. She would say to me, ‘Would you wise up mammy — just get on with it’,’’ recalls Bernie.

“She was a private wee person and liked her own space. But we are from a big family, and she loved being part of it.”

“She didn’t complain about anything. She really wanted to help people, she was a lovely girl, no doubt about it,’’ adds heartbroken dad Noel.

Thrilled at the prospect of becoming a new mum, Natalie couldn’t wait to share the news with her parents who lived nearby.

Christmas Day was earmarked for the big reveal to the wider family. “Natalie was delighted and we were so over the moon. Everything had just fallen into place, she couldn’t have been happier,” explains Noel.

A scan was scheduled for Tuesday, December 20, when Natalie hoped to find out the sex of her baby.

As organised as ever, she had already selected two names, Zara for a girl and Dean for a boy.

A post-mortem examination would later reveal Natalie was in fact carrying a son — his name revealed at her funeral.

Of course, the planned scan that Tuesday never happened, by then the would-be mum’s body had already been found at her home in Silverwood Green.

Detectives believe she was stabbed to death there on the Sunday night, December 18, not long after visiting her parents.

“She was so happy for wee (Lionel) Messi winning the World Cup,’’ mum Bernie tells us.

“She was in the best of form and had a lovely dress on and I said, ‘Natalie, that’s lovely on you’. She was so happy.

“I remember her going out the door saying to the dog (River), ‘Come on home to the cats’. Natalie said, ‘I’ll see you Monday or Tuesday,’ and I says, ‘Right’.

“That was the same goodbye I would have with her five days out of seven.

“Not in a million years did I think that would be the last time I would speak to her.”

Tearful dad Noel adds: “It breaks my heart now — I probably didn’t say cheerio to her.”

Natalie’s body wasn’t found until the Monday evening. And it was in the early hours of Tuesday when police came knocking on her parents’ door.

“The dog started to bark, we didn’t hear the door. I looked out the window and there were three women standing out the front. At first I thought it was one of our ones, but they then asked if they could come in, like you would see on TV and says, ‘Would you sit down.’ We knew there was something wrong,’’ recalls Noel.

Bernie picks up: “The policewomen were crying telling us that Natalie was dead.

“We initially thought she’s had a hypo (diabetic shock), of course we didn’t want her to have it, but it would have been better than someone coming in and murdering her.”

Noel and son Declan identified Natalie’s body, and at first this shell-shocked father barely recognised his own daughter.

“We couldn’t have the coffin open because it was too horrendous the way she was left,’’ admits Noel.

“I had to look at her a few times to see it was her, it was terrible.”

Mum Bernie then breaks down. “Because they had to do the post-mortem they came and told us they had to shave her lovely hair off,” she says.

“My God she was so beautiful. I didn’t want my boys to have that picture of their sister.”

Defence injuries prove that Natalie tried to protect herself from her brutal attacker.

“Our Natalie would have stood up for herself. All the size of her too, for a wee seven/eight stone girl she would have put up a fight,’’ stresses Noel.

“How can any brute just walk in and kill her? Then to just leave her there (in the house), not ring an ambulance, get your head around that like? He left her lying there like a piece of meat.

“He’s a monster. The lowest of the low life. I’ll hate him ’til the day I die. I’ve never hated anybody in my life but I think it’s the only comfort I get is how much I hate him.”

Bernie adds: “He has to hand himself in, face up to what he has done. I want to know why, why has he done this to my Natalie, why?

“After that I don’t care. I think about my Natalie, a beautiful girl, why waste your life thinking about some evil person, I don’t think you could even call him a person.”

Natalie was the fourth woman to be killed in her own home in Northern Ireland in 2022.

“My biggest fear is this could happen again. There should be zero-tolerance. Lock them up and throw away the key,’’ adds Noel.

“I would like Natalie’s legacy to be, by speaking out, if it saves one woman, it would be worth it.

“We just don’t want this coming to someone else’s door.”